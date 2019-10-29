World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Rounds 1, 2 tee times, how to watch

A handful of the world’s best will tee it up this week at the first World Golf Championships event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, the WGC-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China.

A total of $10.25 million in prize money is on the line this week, with $1.845 million going to the winner, along with 550 FedExCup points.

Due to the time difference (China is 12 hours ahead), play begins Wednesday night on the East coast. Here’s everything you need to know for the first and second rounds, along with how to watch the WGC-HSBC Champions.

More: CBS shakes up broadcast booth with new addition