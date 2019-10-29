World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Rounds 1, 2 tee times, how to watch

A handful of the world’s best will tee it up this week at the first World Golf Championships event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, the WGC-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China.
A total of $10.25 million in prize money is on the line this week, with $1.845 million going to the winner, along with 550 FedExCup points.
Due to the time difference (China is 12 hours ahead), play begins Wednesday night on the East coast. Here’s everything you need to know for the first and second rounds, along with how to watch the WGC-HSBC Champions.
Tee times
Round 1 – 1st tee
(All Times Eastern)
|Tee time
|Players
|8:45 p.m.
|Xinjun Zhang, Bryce Easton, Matthew Millar
|8:55 p.m.
|Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Jake McLeod
|9:05 p.m.
|Jbe Kruger, Jazz Janewattananond, Yechun Yuan
|9:15 p.m.
|Joost Luiten, Ryo Ishikawa, Daniel Nisbet
|9:25 p.m.
|Zecheng Dou, Neil Schietekat, J. T. Poston
|9:35 p.m.
|Yosuke Asaji, Cameron Smith, Matthias Schwab
|9:45 p.m.
|Scott Hend, Taehee Lee, Wenchong Liang
|9:55 p.m.
|Richard Sterne, Mikumu Horikawa, Paul Waring
|10:05 p.m.
|Masahiro Kawamura, Andrea Pavan, Justin Harding
|10:15 p.m.
|Zheng-kai Bai, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Romain Langasque
|10:25 p.m.
|Jorge Campillo, Kevin Tway, Victor Perez
|10:35 p.m.
|Benjamin Hebert, Yikeun Chang, Andrew Putnam
|10:45 p.m.
|Abraham Ancer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charles Howell III
Round 1 – 10th tee
|Tee time
|Players
|8:50 p.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover
|9 p.m.
|Erik Van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Jason Kokrak
|9:10 p.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Byeong-Hun An, Kurt Kitayama
|9:20 p.m.
|Ashun Wu, Chez Reavie, Rafa Cabrera Bello
|9:30 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im
|9:40 p.m.
|Paul Casey, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth
|9:50 p.m.
|Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott
|10 p.m.
|Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen
|10:10 p.m.
|Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace, Danny Willett
|10:20 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel
|10:30 p.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Haotong Li
|10:40 p.m.
|Shane Lowry, Bernd Wiesberger, Tony Finau
|10:50 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose
How to watch
Wednesday
Golf Channel: 10 p.m. – 4 a.m.
Thursday
Golf Channel: 10 p.m. – 4 a.m.
