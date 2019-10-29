Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Rounds 1, 2 tee times, how to watch

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Rounds 1, 2 tee times, how to watch

Euro Tour

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Rounds 1, 2 tee times, how to watch

By October 29, 2019 12:37 pm

By: |

A handful of the world’s best will tee it up this week at the first World Golf Championships event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, the WGC-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China.

A total of $10.25 million in prize money is on the line this week, with $1.845 million going to the winner, along with 550 FedExCup points.

Due to the time difference (China is 12 hours ahead), play begins Wednesday night on the East coast. Here’s everything you need to know for the first and second rounds, along with how to watch the WGC-HSBC Champions.

More: CBS shakes up broadcast booth with new addition

Tee times

Round 1 – 1st tee

(All Times Eastern)

Tee time Players
8:45 p.m. Xinjun Zhang, Bryce Easton, Matthew Millar
8:55 p.m. Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Jake McLeod
9:05 p.m. Jbe Kruger, Jazz Janewattananond, Yechun Yuan
9:15 p.m. Joost Luiten, Ryo Ishikawa, Daniel Nisbet
9:25 p.m. Zecheng Dou, Neil Schietekat, J. T. Poston
9:35 p.m. Yosuke Asaji, Cameron Smith, Matthias Schwab
9:45 p.m. Scott Hend, Taehee Lee, Wenchong Liang
9:55 p.m. Richard Sterne, Mikumu Horikawa, Paul Waring
10:05 p.m. Masahiro Kawamura, Andrea Pavan, Justin Harding
10:15 p.m. Zheng-kai Bai, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Romain Langasque
10:25 p.m. Jorge Campillo, Kevin Tway, Victor Perez
10:35 p.m. Benjamin Hebert, Yikeun Chang, Andrew Putnam
10:45 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charles Howell III

Round 1 – 10th tee

Tee time Players
8:50 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover
9 p.m. Erik Van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Jason Kokrak
9:10 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Byeong-Hun An, Kurt Kitayama
9:20 p.m. Ashun Wu, Chez Reavie, Rafa Cabrera Bello
9:30 p.m. Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im
9:40 p.m. Paul Casey, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth
9:50 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott
10 p.m. Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen
10:10 p.m. Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace, Danny Willett
10:20 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel
10:30 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Haotong Li
10:40 p.m. Shane Lowry, Bernd Wiesberger, Tony Finau
10:50 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose

Round 2 – 1st tee

Tee time Players
8:45 p.m. Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen
8:55 p.m. Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace, Danny Willett
9:05 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel
9:15 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Haotong Li
9:25 p.m. Shane Lowry, Bernd Wiesberger, Tony Finau
9:35 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose
9:45 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover
9:55 p.m. Erik Van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Jason Kokrak
10:05 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Byeong-Hun An, Kurt Kitayama
10:15 p.m. Ashun Wu, Chez Reavie, Rafa Cabrera Bello
10:25 p.m. Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im
10:35 p.m. Paul Casey, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth
10:45 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott

Round 2 – 10th tee

Tee time Players
8:50 p.m. Richard Sterne, Mikumu Horikawa, Paul Waring
9 p.m. Masahiro Kawamura, Andrea Pavan, Justin Harding
9:10 p.m. Zheng-kai Bai, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Romain Langasque
9:20 p.m. Jorge Campillo, Kevin Tway, Victor Perez
9:30 p.m. Benjamin Hebert, Yikeun Chang, Andrew Putnam
9:40 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charles Howell III
9:50 p.m. Xinjun Zhang, Bryce Easton, Matthew Millar
10 p.m. Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Jake McLeod
10:10 p.m. Jbe Kruger, Jazz Janewattananond, Yechun Yuan
10:20 p.m. Joost Luiten, Ryo Ishikawa, Daniel Nisbet
10:30 p.m. Zecheng Dou, Neil Schietekat, J. T. Poston
10:40 p.m. Yosuke Asaji, Cameron Smith, Matthias Schwab
10:50 p.m. Scott Hend, Taehee Lee, Wenchong Liang

How to watch

Wednesday
Golf Channel: 10 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Thursday
Golf Channel: 10 p.m. – 4 a.m.

, , , , , , Euro Tour, PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home