At 15, Kenny Leseur ready for PGA Tour debut at Bermuda Championship

Some PGA Tour history will be made this week in Bermuda.

Not only is this week the inaugural playing of the Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course, but 15-year-old Kenny Leseur will become one of the youngest golfers to play in a PGA Tour event.

A 36-hole qualifier was held at Port Royal earlier this month. Entering the final round, Leseur was seven shots off the lead and three shots short of the third and final qualifying spot. Despite blustery conditions that featured 30 mph winds, Leseur shot 2-over 73 to force a three-way tie atop the leaderboard at 5-over 147 with Michael Sims and Jarryd Dillas.

Your 5 golfers representing @Bermuda in the inaugural #BermudaChampionship 🏌️‍♂️ Good luck Daniel Augustus, Dwayne Pearman, Michael Sims, Jarryd Dillas, and Kenny Leseur! Don't miss them when they tee off October 31 @PortBermuda.https://t.co/VYaTyHF6x6 pic.twitter.com/xSHDYHzJuP — Bermuda Championship (@Bermuda_Champ) October 27, 2019

“When I started golf, I had no clue I was going to able to get on the PGA Tour,” Leseur, a student at the International Junior Golf Academy, said to the Royal Gazette. “Every young golfer’s goal is to get on the Tour, but at 15 it’s really astonishing.”

Leseur is the youngest player to compete on Tour since Cole Hammer, now a sophomore at Texas, competed at the 2015 U.S. Open. Since 1970, only 13 players 15 years old or younger have competed on Tour.