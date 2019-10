Bermuda Championship: Rounds 1 and 2 tee times, how to watch

The PGA Tour made its first official appearance in Japan last week with the inaugural Zozo Championship, won by Tiger Woods, tying Sam Snead’s all-time PGA Tour wins record.

This week, the Tour makes its inaugural stop at the Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course, an opposite field event with the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions taking place in Shanghai, China.

FedExCup points leader Lanto Griffin, winner of the Houston Open just a few weeks ago, headlines the field of 120 this week.

Check out the tee times for the first and second rounds, along with the TV info for the Bermuda Championship.

Tee times

Round 1 – 1st tee

(All Times Eastern)

Tee time Players 6:35 a.m. John Senden, Brendon de Jonge, Cameron Percy 6:46 a.m. George McNeill, Josh Teater, Beau Hossler 6:57 a.m. Rod Pampling, Boo Weekley, Tim Wilkinson 7:08 a.m. Brendon Todd, Jason Bohn, David Hearn 7:19 a.m. Brian Stuard, Kevin Stadler, Scott Stallings 7:30 a.m. Sangmoon Bae, Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard 7:41 a.m. Rob Oppenheim, Ryan Brehm, Chris Baker 7:52 a.m. Seamus Power, Cameron Davis, Ben Taylor 8:03 a.m. Chase Seiffert, Bo Hoag, Sebastian Cappelen 8:14 a.m. Cameron Beckman, Paul Stankowski, Daniel Augustus IV 11:04 a.m. Charlie Beljan, Parker McLachlin, Denny McCarthy 11:15 a.m. Alex Cejka, Derek Ernst, Arjun Atwal 11:26 a.m. Will MacKenzie, Eric Axley, Roberto Castro 11:37 a.m. Smylie Kaufman, David Lingmerth, John Rollins 11:48 a.m. Ryan Armour, Russell Knox, Branden Grace 11:59 a.m. Johnson Wagner, Anirban Lahiri, Alex Noren 12:10 p.m. Robby Shelton, Vince Covello, Nelson Ledesma 12:21 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Michael Gellerman, Gary Nicklaus 12:32 p.m. Mark Wilson, Dominic Bozzelli, Chip McDaniel 12:43 p.m. Guy Boros, Brett Quigley, Kenny Leseur

Round 1 – 10th tee

Tee time Players 6:35 a.m. Bo Van Pelt, Brian Davis, Zac Blair 6:46 a.m. J.J. Henry, Tommy Gainey, Robert Allenby 6:57 a.m. John Merrick, Chad Campbell, Frank Lickliter II 7:08 a.m. Shawn Stefani, Roger Sloan, Sepp Straka 7:19 a.m. Lanto Griffin, Aaron Wise, Davis Love III 7:30 a.m. Fred Funk, Sam Ryder, Doc Redman 7:41 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Maverick McNealy, Taylor Funk 7:52 a.m. Wes Roach, Hank Lebioda, Patrick Fishburn 8:03 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Rafael Campos, Rhein Gibson 8:14 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Scottie Scheffler, Kristoffer Ventura 11:04 a.m. Jonathan Byrd, Daniel Chopra, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 11:15 a.m. Robert Streb, Graham DeLaet, Ollie Schniederjans 11:26 a.m. Brian Gay, Robert Garrigus, Ricky Barnes 11:37 a.m. D.J. Trahan, Mike Weir, Tim Herron 11:48 a.m. Fabián Gómez, Ben Crane, Carlos Franco 11:59 a.m. Zack Sucher, Tyler McCumber, Harry Higgs 12:10 p.m. Heath Slocum, Scott Harrington, Dwayne Pearman 12:21 p.m. Ted Purdy, Spike McRoy, Jarryd Dillas 12:32 p.m. Peter Uihlein, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger 12:43 p.m. Jonathan Kaye, Michael Gligic, Michael Sims

Round 2 – 1st tee

Tee time Players 6:35 a.m. Jonathan Byrd, Daniel Chopra, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 6:46 a.m. Robert Streb, Graham DeLaet, Ollie Schniederjans 6:57 a.m. Brian Gay, Robert Garrigus, Ricky Barnes 7:08 a.m. D.J. Trahan, Mike Weir, Tim Herron 7:19 a.m. Fabián Gómez, Ben Crane, Carlos Franco 7:30 a.m. Zack Sucher, Tyler McCumber, Harry Higgs 7:41 a.m. Heath Slocum, Scott Harrington, Dwayne Pearman 7:52 a.m. Ted Purdy, Spike McRoy, Jarryd Dillas 8:03 a.m. Peter Uihlein, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger 8:14 a.m. Jonathan Kaye, Michael Gligic, Michael Sims 11:04 a.m. Bo Van Pelt, Brian Davis, Zac Blair 11:15 a.m. J.J. Henry, Tommy Gainey, Robert Allenby 11:26 a.m. John Merrick, Chad Campbell, Frank Lickliter II 11:37 a.m. Shawn Stefani, Roger Sloan, Sepp Straka 11:48 a.m. Lanto Griffin, Aaron Wise, Davis Love III 11:59 a.m. Fred Funk, Sam Ryder, Doc Redman 12:10 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Maverick McNealy, Taylor Funk 12:21 p.m. Wes Roach, Hank Lebioda, Patrick Fishburn 12:32 p.m. Kramer Hickok, Rafael Campos, Rhein Gibson 12:43 p.m. Henrik Norlander, Scottie Scheffler, Kristoffer Ventura

Round 2 – 10th tee

Tee time Players 6:35 a.m. Charlie Beljan, Parker McLachlin, Denny McCarthy 6:46 a.m. Alex Cejka, Derek Ernst, Arjun Atwal 6:57 a.m. Will MacKenzie, Eric Axley, Roberto Castro 7:08 a.m. Smylie Kaufman, David Lingmerth, John Rollins 7:19 a.m. Ryan Armour, Russell Knox, Branden Grace 7:30 a.m. Johnson Wagner, Anirban Lahiri, Alex Noren 7:41 a.m. Robby Shelton, Vince Covello, Nelson Ledesma 7:52 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Michael Gellerman, Gary Nicklaus 8:03 a.m. Mark Wilson, Dominic Bozzelli, Chip McDaniel 8:14 a.m. Guy Boros, Brett Quigley, Kenny Leseur 11:04 a.m. John Senden, Brendon de Jonge, Cameron Percy 11:15 a.m. George McNeill, Josh Teater, Beau Hossler 11:26 a.m. Rod Pampling, Boo Weekley, Tim Wilkinson 11:37 a.m. Brendon Todd, Jason Bohn, David Hearn 11:48 a.m. Brian Stuard, Kevin Stadler, Scott Stallings 11:59 a.m. Sangmoon Bae, Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard 12:10 p.m. Rob Oppenheim, Ryan Brehm, Chris Baker 12:21 p.m. Seamus Power, Cameron Davis, Ben Taylor 12:32 p.m. Chase Seiffert, Bo Hoag, Sebastian Cappelen 12:43 p.m. Cameron Beckman, Paul Stankowski, Daniel Augustus IV

How to watch

Thursday

Golf Channel: 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Friday

Golf Channel: 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 12:30-3:30 p.m.