Cole Hammer says Houston Open, Walker Cup weighed on academics, college game

ATLANTA— Cole Hammer has already had quite the season and he feels it.

The Texas sophomore doesn’t just feel it in experience gained as he returns to collegiate play after competing in both the Walker Cup and Houston Open this fall, he also feels it as a student-athlete who’s missed two weeks of school.

Hammer, a corporate communications and business foundation minor,￼￼￼ is all caught up academically, but said he’s still missing his “best stuff” at the East Lake Cup.

“This is my sixth tournament of the fall and two of the tournaments I missed the entire week of school so I’m just trying to get my feet under me from playing all this golf,” Hammer said Tuesday at East Lake Golf Club. “I wouldn’t say I’m tired, I just haven’t had a chance to take a breather. I played all right here this week.”

The sixth-ranked amateur on Golfweek’s Amateur Golf Rankings, Hammer played in the U.S. Amateur in August where he missed the cut after stroke play, helped the United States defeat Great Britain and Ireland at the 47th Walker Cup in September and earlier this month played on a sponsor exemption in his second PGA Tour event at the Houston Open.

While Hammer, 20, admits travel, playing six tournaments and keeping up with school has been a struggle to manage this fall, he’s thankful for the experience.

“I think just knowing I can go out there and compete with those guys and then coming back here and gives me some confidence to know that my best stuff can compete out there on Tour,” Hammer said. “I didn’t have my best stuff two weeks ago when I played in the Houston Open but I still made the cut and had a good time doing it.”

Hammer, who is from Houston, made his Tour debut was at the 2015 U.S. Open. He made the cut at the Houston Open and finished T-61 at 1 over following a first-round 67.

Texas coach John Fields agreed the rigorous schedule the sophomore has endured this season has been draining, but the experience is worthwhile. Fields said the East Lake Cup is a timely event for Hammer because tee times are later in the morning, allowing for Hammer to rest more than he would at normal college events.

“Those experiences are priceless but they take a lot of energy. … It takes some time to get your balance and he’s doing that right now and I look for him to have a good round (Wednesday) and probably fantastic spring,” Fields said.

It seems Hammer is bouncing back. Last week, he tied for the best individual round (66) and the best individual performance (T-14) for the Longhorns at the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational. He finished 2-under 214 score and the Longhorns finished ninth at plus-seven.

On Tuesday, Hammer won his semifinal match at the East Lake Cup 2-and-1 over Vanderbilt’s Reid Davenport, but said he thought he and Davenport weren’t playing their best games.

“That was not thanks to my good play,” Hammer said of his win. “(Davenport) made a couple of mistakes and I think he and I both said we didn’t have our best stuff out there. I’m glad I got the win, it wasn’t very pretty but I got it done.”

Hammer, who shot a 70 Monday during stroke play, was one of four Longhorns to win semifinal matches on Tuesday. Pierceson Coody tied his match with Vanderbilt’s Harrison Ott for No. 1 Texas to take the semifinal match, 4-0-1.

The Longhorns, ranked No. 27 on Golfweek’s Men’s Team Collegiate Rankings, advanced to play 3-seed Oklahoma State in the East Lake Cup final Wednesday and Fields is optimistic about his team’s chances.

“This is essentially the team that played at the national championship but it’s the first time we’ve had that team together this fall for a lot of reasons… so it was nice to come here with some enthusiasm and kind of rekindle the vibe that we had at the national championship,” Fields said.

Due to expected inclement weather in Atlanta on Wednesday, tee times for the final and consolation matches have been moved up at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Players will play from the first tee for championship matches and 10th tees for consolation matches. Golf Channel also moved live coverage for the event and will broadcast from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. EDT.