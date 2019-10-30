WGC-HSBC Champions live updates, TV info

The World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions is the seventh stop, and final leg of the Asian swing, on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 season.

The HSBC has a 78-man field and there is no cut, so everyone walks away with something.

A total of $10,250,000 million in prize money is on the line. The winner gets $1,845,000 million electronically transferred to his bank account, along with 550 FedExCup points.

There is a 12-hour time difference between the East Coast and Shanghai so the first groups are off at 8:45 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Some cloudy skies are expected for the next four days but there doesn’t appear to be any rain in the immediate forecast.

