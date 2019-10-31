Colonial's Charles Schwab Challenge raised $14 million for charity

The Charles Schwab Challenge, the PGA Tour’s annual stop at Colonial in Fort Worth, had a record year in charitable giving, raising more than $14 million, according to a report in the Star-Telegram.

Organizers raked in most of that total through the event’s “Birdies for Charity” campaign. Individuals and corporations pledge money through charitable organizations for every birdie made during the tournament.

Players made 1,111 birdies during tournament rounds, raising more than $13 million. Andrew Putnam, who tied for third, led the way with 20.

Kevin Na made 17 birdies en route to his four-shot victory in May. Na pocketed $1.3 million for the victory and gave his caddie, Kenny Harms, the 1973 Dodge Challenger that came with the win.

The First Tee of Fort Worth is among several organizations that benefit from the birdies program, along with groups that help abused children, the homeless and other charitable efforts. The birdies campaign began in 2005.

Tournament director Rob Hood told the Star-Telegram the charitable impact is one reason he thinks organizers were able to secure Charles Schwab as a tournament sponsor when the future looked doubtful.

“This is an integral part of how we were able to maintain this tournament and keep this tournament,” Hood said. “When the PGA Tour took a hard look at this community, and potential sponsors took a hard look at this community, they saw how this community steps up and takes care of its own.”

The Tour announced in January it raised a record $190 million for charity through all of its tournaments across the world, not limited to the PGA Tour. The Waste Management Phoenix Open, which is also known for its charitable impact, generated a record $13.2 million this year.