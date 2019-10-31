TPC Louisiana reopens with improved playing surfaces for Zurich Classic

TPC Louisiana in Avondale, site of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, reopens Friday after a $2 million enhancement project intended in large part to provide better playing conditions for the PGA Tour professionals as well as daily-fee guests. The project began in April two days after this year’s tournament.

The changes to the course included re-grassing all the greens with TifEagle Bermuda, changing the fairways to Celebration Bermuda and renovating all the pot bunkers to their original size. The greens at Nos. 2 and 14 had minor reshaping to allow for more hole locations during the Tour event.

Pete Dye designed the course, which opened in 2004, in conjunction with Tour players Steve Elkington and New Orleans native Kelly Gibson.

Located a 15-mile drive southwest of Bourbon Street, TPC Louisiana is ranked No. 1 for 2019 in the state on Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play list for public-access tracks. Prices listed on the course’s website for the next month range from sub-$100 to more than $170 for non-residents, depending on time of day.

The project was financed by the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District in partnership with the Fore!Kids Foundation, the operator of the Zurich Classic. The LSED provides oversight of several large sporting-event centers in the state, including the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“This project was truly made possible by the financial support and commitment from the LSED, as well as the dedicated staff we have here to see it through to fruition,” Luke Farabaugh, general manager of TPC Louisiana, said in a press release. “The process of planning and finally completing it will modernize the facility for the next 20 years by enhancing the playing surfaces for Tour players at the Zurich Classic, as well as members and guests the other 51 weeks of the year.”

The Zurich Classic has been played at TPC Louisiana since 2005. It became a two-man team event in 2017, and Ryan Palmer paired with Jon Rahm to win it this year.

Several players voiced frustration in recent years with the condition of the grass, particularly in chipping areas. The renovation was intended in large part to alleviate those concerns and possibly draw a better field. The contract for the Tour event runs through 2026.

The Fore!Kids Foundation has raised more than $18 million for 100-plus charities since partnering with Zurich in 2005, serving thousands of children in need. The tournament has distributed more than $38 million since its inception in 1958.

“We’ve watched the hard work take place on the course all summer and are excited to present a new playing surface to our Zurich Classic contestants for the 2020 event,” Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation, said in the press release. “Players have been asking questions and have shown great interest in seeing the finished product.

“Outside the ropes, some new mounds have been created that will be a spectator enhancement and provide some great vantage points to watch the tournament next April.”