World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Round 2 tee times, how to watch

By October 31, 2019 5:00 am

The World Golf Championships event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season is underway in Shanghai, China, at the WGC-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club.

A total of $10,250,000 million in prize money is on the line this week, with $1,745,000 million going to the winner, along with 550 FedExCup points.

Due to the time difference (China is 12 hours ahead), play begins each night on the East coast. TV times are listed below.

WGC-HSBC: Photo gallery | Leaderboard

Round 2 – 1st tee

Tee time Players
8:45 p.m. Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen
8:55 p.m. Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace, Danny Willett
9:05 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel
9:15 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Haotong Li
9:25 p.m. Shane Lowry, Bernd Wiesberger, Tony Finau
9:35 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose
9:45 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover
9:55 p.m. Erik Van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Jason Kokrak
10:05 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Byeong-Hun An, Kurt Kitayama
10:15 p.m. Ashun Wu, Chez Reavie, Rafa Cabrera Bello
10:25 p.m. Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im
10:35 p.m. Paul Casey, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth
10:45 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott

Round 2 – 10th tee

Tee time Players
8:50 p.m. Richard Sterne, Mikumu Horikawa, Paul Waring
9 p.m. Masahiro Kawamura, Andrea Pavan, Justin Harding
9:10 p.m. Zheng-kai Bai, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Romain Langasque
9:20 p.m. Jorge Campillo, Kevin Tway, Victor Perez
9:30 p.m. Benjamin Hebert, Yikeun Chang, Andrew Putnam
9:40 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charles Howell III
9:50 p.m. Xinjun Zhang, Bryce Easton, Matthew Millar
10 p.m. Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Jake McLeod
10:10 p.m. Jbe Kruger, Jazz Janewattananond, Yechun Yuan
10:20 p.m. Joost Luiten, Ryo Ishikawa, Daniel Nisbet
10:30 p.m. Zecheng Dou, Neil Schietekat, J. T. Poston
10:40 p.m. Yosuke Asaji, Cameron Smith, Matthias Schwab
10:50 p.m. Scott Hend, Taehee Lee, Wenchong Liang

How to watch

Wednesday
10 p.m.-4 a.m.; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Thursday replay)
Thursday
10 p.m.-4 a.m.; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Friday replay)
Friday
10:30 p.m.-4 a.m.; 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Saturday replay)
Saturday
10:30 p.m.-4 a.m.; 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. (Sunday replay)

