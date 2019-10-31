World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Round 2 tee times, how to watch

The World Golf Championships event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season is underway in Shanghai, China, at the WGC-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club.
A total of $10,250,000 million in prize money is on the line this week, with $1,745,000 million going to the winner, along with 550 FedExCup points.
Due to the time difference (China is 12 hours ahead), play begins each night on the East coast. TV times are listed below.
Round 2 – 1st tee
|Tee time
|Players
|8:45 p.m.
|Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen
|8:55 p.m.
|Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace, Danny Willett
|9:05 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel
|9:15 p.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Haotong Li
|9:25 p.m.
|Shane Lowry, Bernd Wiesberger, Tony Finau
|9:35 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose
|9:45 p.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover
|9:55 p.m.
|Erik Van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Jason Kokrak
|10:05 p.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Byeong-Hun An, Kurt Kitayama
|10:15 p.m.
|Ashun Wu, Chez Reavie, Rafa Cabrera Bello
|10:25 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im
|10:35 p.m.
|Paul Casey, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth
|10:45 p.m.
|Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott
Round 2 – 10th tee
|Tee time
|Players
|8:50 p.m.
|Richard Sterne, Mikumu Horikawa, Paul Waring
|9 p.m.
|Masahiro Kawamura, Andrea Pavan, Justin Harding
|9:10 p.m.
|Zheng-kai Bai, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Romain Langasque
|9:20 p.m.
|Jorge Campillo, Kevin Tway, Victor Perez
|9:30 p.m.
|Benjamin Hebert, Yikeun Chang, Andrew Putnam
|9:40 p.m.
|Abraham Ancer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charles Howell III
|9:50 p.m.
|Xinjun Zhang, Bryce Easton, Matthew Millar
|10 p.m.
|Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Jake McLeod
|10:10 p.m.
|Jbe Kruger, Jazz Janewattananond, Yechun Yuan
|10:20 p.m.
|Joost Luiten, Ryo Ishikawa, Daniel Nisbet
|10:30 p.m.
|Zecheng Dou, Neil Schietekat, J. T. Poston
|10:40 p.m.
|Yosuke Asaji, Cameron Smith, Matthias Schwab
|10:50 p.m.
|Scott Hend, Taehee Lee, Wenchong Liang
How to watch
Wednesday
10 p.m.-4 a.m.; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Thursday replay)
Thursday
10 p.m.-4 a.m.; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Friday replay)
Friday
10:30 p.m.-4 a.m.; 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Saturday replay)
Saturday
10:30 p.m.-4 a.m.; 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. (Sunday replay)
