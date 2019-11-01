Alabama threw Nick Saban an awesome golf-themed birthday party

Nick Saban ever so briefly shed his stern facade and cracked a couple smiles Thursday during his birthday party, which also took place during a team meeting.

The Alabama football coach turned 68 on Halloween, and his players helped him celebrate with a golf-themed party, complete with a putting green, golf hats and some fabulous cupcakes with golf carts on them. Saban even picked up one of the toy clubs and took a one-handed swing (his notes were in the other hand, of course).

Saban loves to play golf and actually scheduled his hip surgery earlier this year for an afternoon so he could get 18 holes in that day. He also is part of an ownership group at an exclusive golf club in Georgia. So obviously, this theme is perfect.

The Crimson Tide also sang Happy Birthday to their coach, who seemed much more interested in getting back to football business with the LSU game looming, even though they’re on a bye this week. But in small moments, he also seemed to enjoy his party and appreciate the gesture.

After the players collectively sang to Saban, defensive back Daniel Wright went to the front of the room for a fabulous solo rendition of Happy Birthday. Seriously, this guy can sing.

When asked about his birthday plans for this year, Saban said it would still be all about preparing for LSU, plus whatever his wife, Miss Terry, wanted.

Via 247Sports: