Newly sugar-free Christina Kim is craving a status upgrade at LPGA Q-Series

PINEHURST, N.C. – Christina Kim locked herself in her bedroom for four days after the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational last July for a combination of rest, intermittent fasting and detox.

“I basically slept for four days,” she said.

When Kim reemerged, she’d kicked her sugar cravings. After three weeks on the Keto Diet, she was down 17 pounds. She arrived at LPGA Q-Series, at the three-month mark, 35 pounds lighter.

“My biggest thing is, I’m just no longer handcuffed to soda cans and candy bars,” said the three-time LPGA winner.

Kim, 35, came to her first Q-Series looking to improve her LPGA status. She’s currently 117th on the money list and has Class A status as a tournament winner (Category 16). Kim said she didn’t lose the weight to fit into a certain size or feel better about herself looking in the mirror.

“I don’t look any different in my eyes,” she said. “I had, like, the reverse version of body image dysmorphia. I’m a good person. I don’t care what I look like.”

Kim starved herself of the foods that made her sluggish and induced inflammation. She finds that the Keto Diet, which is high on fat, has improved her mental clarity.

As for her golf game, Kim said she had to overhaul everything.

“Other than swinging left-handed,” she said, “I was doing everything wrong.”

Kim posted a 2-under 70 on Friday at Pinehurst No. 9, a day when few players broke par after a dramatic dip in temperature. She’s currently in a share of 28th. A top-45 finish would improve Kim’s status to Category 14. The higher the finish on Saturday, the higher she falls within that category.

“I’m not old,” said Kim, “but I’m not young out here. I’m not as young as I was 17 years ago when I first got my tour card. I still feel young and spry and silly.”