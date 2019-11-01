Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Florida nears completion after Nicklaus renovation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Trey Jones’ daily routine includes checking the weather report – multiple times, in fact.

“Please stay warm, please stay warm,” Jones said.

Fourteen months ago, Florida State started work on an $8 million renovation of its Don Veller Seminole Golf Course and Club. The university partnered with Nicklaus Design to redesign the 57-year-old course, located in southwest Tallahassee adjacent to Innovation Park

The end product is a new golf course that is the first Jack Nicklaus Legacy Course in North America.

Only the 18th hole is left from the original routing, but Nicklaus Design was able to utilize most of the old corridors. Everything else is new: fairways, bunkers, greens, cart paths. While the course will retain its name after Veller, the former FSU golf and football coach who passed away in 2006, it also will be known as the Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

The par-72 course technically is finished. The yardage from multiple tees will play between 4,410 yards and 7,240 yards.

Now it’s only a waiting game as Mother Nature does her part to help establish the sod across the course. Warm weather helps accelerate the process.

A firm reopening date has not been announced.

“When you have an asset that is going to be this amazing for the university, this community and the region, the last thing you need to do is get on it before it’s ready,” said Jones, the FSU men’s golf coach. “It looks rough in some spots and looks like it could be featured on any golf calendar in other spots.”

Jones pointed out there are still construction tracks on the course and at least three holes have yet to be mowed to fairway height. The extensive punch list also includes making sure the hundreds of sprinkler heads are aligned properly and level.

The university and ClubCorp, which will operate the course, are also finalizing the fee structure for golfers.

The course will be a membership club with initiation fees and monthly dues. FSU faculty, staff and students will receive special deals, while different price points will be available for the public.

Jaxon Hardy – a former Leon High golfer – was recently hired as the course’s general manger.

The old course was operated by Century Golf Partners and was open to the public, averaging 42,000 rounds annually. It also featured 800 members.

Each day is a step closer for the facility’s reopening.

It expects to be a well-balanced, eye-appealing course that will be fair but a stern test. In addition, conversations have started that could potentially bring a professional golf event to the course.

At the moment, however, it continues to be a waiting game.

Two primary Bermuda grasses recommended by the Nicklaus Design agronomy team were planted on the course – TifEagle greens and a new grass on the fairways called TifTuf, which uses less water and will likely stay green most of the year. Golfers may also like to hear the ball sits up as if on a tee in the grass (up to 2 inches high).

“We are waiting on the grass,” Jones said. “They are in the process at this point of fine-tuning (the course). To go from the massive movers from the beginning to now rakes and shovels, it’s exciting.”