World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Round 3 tee times, how to watch

It’s the third round of the no-cut, 78-man World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China.

A total of $10,250,000 million in prize money is on the line this week, with $1,745,000 million going to the winner, along with 550 FedExCup points.

There is a 12-hour time difference between China and the East Coast.

Here are the tee times for the third round.

Tee times

1st tee

(All Times Eastern)

Tee time Players 8:35 p.m. J.T. Poston, Neil Schietekat, Jbe Kruger 8:45 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Matthew Millar, Andrew Putnam 8:55 p.m. Jorge Campillo, Mikumu Horikawa, Patrick Reed 9:05 p.m. Chan Kim, Zhang Xinjun, Christian Bezuidenhout 9:15 p.m. Andrew Pavan, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson 9:25 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Byeong Hun-An, Corey Conners 9:35 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Billy Horschel, Yuan Yechun 9:45 p.m. Jazz Janewattananond, Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer 9:55 p.m. Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre 10:05 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson, Matthias Schwab 10:15 p.m. Paul Waring, Louis Oosthuizen, Victor Perez 10:25 p.m. Li Haotong, Adam Scott, Sungjae Im 10:35 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Matthew Fitzpatrick

10th Tee

Tee time Players 8:40 p.m. Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth 8:50 p.m. Chez Reavie, Jake McLeod, Bryce Easton 9 p.m. Lucas Glover, Bernd Wiesberger, Kevin Tway 9:10 p.m. Romain Langasque, Scott Hend, Joost Luiten 9:20 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Benjamin Herbert, Shane Lowry 9:30 p.m. Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Yosuke Asaji, Rafa Cabrera Bello 9:40 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, Danny Willett 9:50 p.m. Paul Casey, Zander Lombard, Masahiro Kawamura 10 p.m. Charles Howell III, Richard Sterne, Liang Wenchong 10:10 p.m. Taehee Lee, Ryo Ishikawa, Bai Zheng-kai 10:20 p.m. Justin Harding, Tommy Fleetwood, Dou Zecheng 10:30 p.m. Wu Ashun, Adam Hadwin, Yikeun Chang 10:40 p.m. Matt Wallace, Daniel Nisbet

How to watch

Friday

Golf Channel: 10:30 p.m.-4 a.m.; 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Saturday replay)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 10:30 p.m.-4 a.m.; 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. (Sunday replay)