WGC-HSBC Champions: Rory McIlroy takes 1-shot lead into final round

By November 2, 2019 4:15 am

SHANGHAI – Rory McIlroy spun a wedge down to 3 feet for birdie on his final hole for a clean card at a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead over Louis Oosthuizen on a Saturday of big runs and ugly collapses.

Oosthuizen opened with five straight birdies and closed with two birdies in his last three holes for a 65.

McIlroy was at 15-under 201 as he goes for his fourth victory of the year and tries to move a little closer to the No. 1 ranking.

Haotong Li of China had a robust crowd going early with five birdies through six holes to take the lead, only to shoot 42 on the back nine for a 74 that knocked him out of contention.

