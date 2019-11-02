Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Final round tee times, how to watch

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Final round tee times, how to watch

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Final round tee times, how to watch

By November 2, 2019 9:59 am

It’s the final round of the no-cut, 78-man World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China.

A total of $10,250,000 million in prize money is on the line this week, with $1,745,000 million going to the winner, along with 550 FedExCup points.

There is a 12-hour time difference between China and the East Coast.

How to watch

Saturday
Golf Channel: 10:30 p.m.-4 a.m. (live); 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. (Sunday replay)

Here are the tee times for the final round.

Tee times

1st tee

(All Times Eastern)

Tee time Players
8:30 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Kurt Kitayama, Charles Howell III
8:40 p.m. Tony Finau, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Corey Conners
8:50 p.m. Scott Hend, Xinjun Zhang, Bernd Wiesberger
9 p.m. J.T. Poston, Tyrrell Hatton, Yechun Yuan
9:10 p.m. Billy Horschel, Robert Macintyre, Masahiro, Kawamura
9:20 p.m. Francesco Molinar, Romain Langasque, Jorge Campillo
9:30 p.m. Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Haotong Li
9:40 p.m. Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed
9:50 p.m. Hideki Matsuayama, Byeong Hun An, Jazz Janewattananond
10 p.m. Victor Perez, Matthias Schwab, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:10 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im
10:20 p.m. Jason Kokrak, Paul Waring, Matthew Fitzpatrick
10:30 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen, Rory McIlroy

10th Tee

Tee time Players
8:35 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Erik Van Rooyen
8:45 p.m. Kevin Tway, Keegan Bradley, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
8:55 p.m. Shane Lowry, Andrea Pavan, Joost Luiten
9:05 p.m. Chan Kim, Matthew Millar, Cameron Smith
9:15 p.m. Neil Schietekat, Paul Casey, Lucas Glover
9:25 p.m. Bryce Easton, Jordan Spieth, Jbe Kruger
9:35 p.m. Chez Reavie, Mikumu Horikawa, Adam Hadwin
9:45 p.m. Justin Harding, Zander Lombard, Taehee Lee
9:55 p.m. Richard Sterne, Yosuke Asaji, Benjamin Hebert
10:05 p.m. Ryo Ishakawa, Jake McLeod, Matt Wallace
10:15 p.m. Ashun Wu, Zecheng Dou, Tommy Fleetwood
10:25 p.m. Zheng-kai Bai, Wenchong Liang, Danny Willett
10:35 p.m. Yikeun Change, Daniel Nisbet

