World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Final round tee times, how to watch

It’s the final round of the no-cut, 78-man World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China.

A total of $10,250,000 million in prize money is on the line this week, with $1,745,000 million going to the winner, along with 550 FedExCup points.

There is a 12-hour time difference between China and the East Coast.

How to watch

Saturday

Golf Channel: 10:30 p.m.-4 a.m. (live); 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. (Sunday replay)

Here are the tee times for the final round.

Tee times

1st tee

(All Times Eastern)

Tee time Players 8:30 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Kurt Kitayama, Charles Howell III 8:40 p.m. Tony Finau, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Corey Conners 8:50 p.m. Scott Hend, Xinjun Zhang, Bernd Wiesberger 9 p.m. J.T. Poston, Tyrrell Hatton, Yechun Yuan 9:10 p.m. Billy Horschel, Robert Macintyre, Masahiro, Kawamura 9:20 p.m. Francesco Molinar, Romain Langasque, Jorge Campillo 9:30 p.m. Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Haotong Li 9:40 p.m. Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed 9:50 p.m. Hideki Matsuayama, Byeong Hun An, Jazz Janewattananond 10 p.m. Victor Perez, Matthias Schwab, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 10:10 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im 10:20 p.m. Jason Kokrak, Paul Waring, Matthew Fitzpatrick 10:30 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen, Rory McIlroy

10th Tee