World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Final round tee times, how to watch

It’s the final round of the no-cut, 78-man World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China.
A total of $10,250,000 million in prize money is on the line this week, with $1,745,000 million going to the winner, along with 550 FedExCup points.
There is a 12-hour time difference between China and the East Coast.
How to watch
Saturday
Golf Channel: 10:30 p.m.-4 a.m. (live); 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. (Sunday replay)
Here are the tee times for the final round.
Tee times
1st tee
(All Times Eastern)
|Tee time
|Players
|8:30 p.m.
|Andrew Putnam, Kurt Kitayama, Charles Howell III
|8:40 p.m.
|Tony Finau, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Corey Conners
|8:50 p.m.
|Scott Hend, Xinjun Zhang, Bernd Wiesberger
|9 p.m.
|J.T. Poston, Tyrrell Hatton, Yechun Yuan
|9:10 p.m.
|Billy Horschel, Robert Macintyre, Masahiro, Kawamura
|9:20 p.m.
|Francesco Molinar, Romain Langasque, Jorge Campillo
|9:30 p.m.
|Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Haotong Li
|9:40 p.m.
|Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed
|9:50 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuayama, Byeong Hun An, Jazz Janewattananond
|10 p.m.
|Victor Perez, Matthias Schwab, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10:10 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im
|10:20 p.m.
|Jason Kokrak, Paul Waring, Matthew Fitzpatrick
|10:30 p.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen, Rory McIlroy
10th Tee
|Tee time
|Players
|8:35 p.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Erik Van Rooyen
|8:45 p.m.
|Kevin Tway, Keegan Bradley, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|8:55 p.m.
|Shane Lowry, Andrea Pavan, Joost Luiten
|9:05 p.m.
|Chan Kim, Matthew Millar, Cameron Smith
|9:15 p.m.
|Neil Schietekat, Paul Casey, Lucas Glover
|9:25 p.m.
|Bryce Easton, Jordan Spieth, Jbe Kruger
|9:35 p.m.
|Chez Reavie, Mikumu Horikawa, Adam Hadwin
|9:45 p.m.
|Justin Harding, Zander Lombard, Taehee Lee
|9:55 p.m.
|Richard Sterne, Yosuke Asaji, Benjamin Hebert
|10:05 p.m.
|Ryo Ishakawa, Jake McLeod, Matt Wallace
|10:15 p.m.
|Ashun Wu, Zecheng Dou, Tommy Fleetwood
|10:25 p.m.
|Zheng-kai Bai, Wenchong Liang, Danny Willett
|10:35 p.m.
|Yikeun Change, Daniel Nisbet
