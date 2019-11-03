Brendon Todd completes epic comeback, wins Bermuda Championship

Brendon Todd’s victory at the Bermuda Championship gives hope to every struggling golfer.

Todd, a 34-year-old former PGA Tour winner, had sunk to No. 2006 in the Official World Golf Ranking at the start of the year. His comeback is complete after making birdie on seven holes in a row on the front nine en route to shooting 9-under 62 for a 4-stroke victory over Harry Higgs.

Todd’s comeback from the full-swing yips makes him the early favorite for PGA Tour Comeback Player of the Year. When asked by the Golf Channel’s Jim Gallagher Jr., whether he ever dreamed he’d be back in the winner’s circle after all the struggles he endured, Todd said, “Not this fast. I mean, a year ago I wasn’t sure if I was going to keep playing. So, it’s really special to get this win this soon.”

A little over a year ago I played 2nd Stage of KF Q-school with Brendon Todd. He hit it everywhere, didn’t get through, and had a great attitude about it all. I respect him highly and rooting so hard for him right now. Would be an epic comeback story if he were to win. — Blayne Barber™ (@BlayneBarberAU) November 3, 2019

Five years earlier, Todd captured the Byron Nelson Championship and reached as high as World No. 40. The four-time All-American at Georgia held the 36-hole lead at the 2014 U.S. Open. But then his swing abandoned him, and by the end of 2016 he had lost his card and the worst was still to come. He missed 37 cuts in 41 starts between 2016-18.

However, it wasn’t the first time he’d endured a slump. In 2010, he missed the cut in all 13 of his starts on the Web.com Tour and didn’t earn a check. Back then, much of the blame could be attributed to a crooked tee ball. Todd hit only 53 percent of fairways that season. He worked his way back once before from a deep hole and this time dug his way out of the abyss. He hit rock bottom a year ago when he received a couple sponsor exemptions into Korn Ferry Tour events and flamed out.

“I mean, I was beat up. I was like considering, you know, am I going to get it back, do I need to look to do something else?” Todd said earlier this year.

He credited his remarkable turnaround to reading a book on the web site of former Tour pro-turned-instructor Bradley Hughes and phoned the Charlotte-based Hughes for a lesson.

“The book really hit home with me, and I went and saw him and it’s just kind of been a home run ever since,” Todd told Global Golf Post.

Regaining his card at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals this year had to feel as good as a victory, but Todd had missed his first four cuts this season before notching a tie for 28th in Houston.

Congratulations Brendon Todd on winning @Bermuda_Champ . To overcome the self-doubt…

-frustration

-anxiety/apprehension

-embarrassment To raise a trophy again is a remarkable feat.

Your story should inspire anyone who has suffered performance anxiety. Well Done 👍🏻👍🏻 — Craig Perks (@cajunkiwi) November 3, 2019

On Sunday, in benign conditions Todd played aggressively and flirted with 59. Trailing Higgs by two strokes heading into the final round, he reeled off seven straight birdies beginning at the second hole to open as much as a seven-stroke lead.

“My problem has always been just getting out of the box, getting in contention and getting the lead on the weekend,” Todd said before the round and he backed it up.

Todd posted four rounds in the 60s and made only three bogeys all week for a 72-hole total of 24-under 260. Higgs made an eagle at 17 to finish alone in second for the rookie’s best result this season. Hank Lebioda shot 63 and tied for third with Brian Gay and Aaron Wise.

But it is Todd, who had plummeted out of the top 2,000 and entered the week ranked No. 525, who is Example A of how fragile the game can be even at the highest level. Ian Baker-Finch and David Duval are among the major champions who lost their game and never got it back. Todd, who is now exempt through 2021-22, gives hope to us all.