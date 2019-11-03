Christina Kim explains tweet on LPGA Q-Series rules violation, responds to criticism

Christina Kim was just trying to go about her business on Pinehurst No. 9 this week during LPGA Q-Series.

Then, during Round 6 on the par-3 17th hole, she witnessed a rules violation.

Kendall Dye and Dewi Weber were both handed a two-stroke penalty after Dye motioned toward Weber’s caddie to ask if the club Weber was using was an 8-iron. Jacqueline Schram signaled back confirming it was.

Kim, the third member of the group, waited until the end of the round (10 holes later) to tell the pair that they had violated Rule 10-2. While it’s legal for players to look into other players’ bags to see what club is missing, they cannot ask a fellow player or caddie for information, hence the penalty.

“It was just a fluke thing that I just happened to see,” Kim said to Golf Channel on Sunday. “It sucked for me as well as for them.”

Dye and Schram didn’t know signaling for a club was against the rules. Weber was unaware the violation took place.

“I have just seen so many caddies and people do it,” said Schram. “It was just a subtle gesture that I didn’t think twice about.”

On Oct. 31, Kim shared a vague tweet, which we now know was in reference to the rules violation:

Quick PSA-if you’re a golfer, please read and know the rules. PLEASE!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) November 1, 2019

The tweet picked up some steam over the next day on social media, with many questioning the reason for the post. Kim responded to a handful of users stating she didn’t want to call anybody out.

Since the incident, Kim was been criticized for her role, especially for the tweet. On Sunday, she went on Golf Channel’s Morning Drive to discuss the incident and explain her actions.

“It was truly just coming from my heart,” said Kim. “I came across a mistake. It was an innocent mistake by someone whose friendship I cherish and who’s a wonderful golfer. Someone just didn’t know a rule, and I had to correct it.”

“I’ve been called a narc,” added Kim, who jokingly said “snitches get stitches” in reference to the Twitter backlash while adding that, had she not reported the infraction after witnessing it she, too, would have been at risk of being disqualified.

“Unfortunately the rules of golf don’t really care who your friends are,” she went on. “One thing I pride myself on is my integrity. If I was going to sit there and try to protect my two friends, I was going to be in breach of the rules, which is something I hold sacred. Secondly, it’s unfair to the other 95 players in the field. It was a really tough decision I had to sit on.”

When asked about the tweet and why she didn’t just report the violation and move on, Kim said she thought about it for a while but ultimately “sent it out with the hopes that people would maybe just pause for a nanosecond and think, ‘Maybe I should brush up on my rules.'”

“This is my job, this is my life, this is my office,” Kim explained. “I just wanted to make sure anyone that’s associated with the game is able to understand that we still have to know the rules.”

“This was an innocent mistake that ended up having pretty severe consequences and it still hangs on my heart. I’m not here to look for pity. I wasn’t trying to start any drama.”

After the clip aired, Dye took to Twitter herself, indirectly calling out Kim’s “unprofessional” action while taking “100% responsibility for the infraction.”