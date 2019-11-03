How much each golfer won at the Bermuda Championship

Brendon Todd completed an epic professional comeback on Sunday, winning the inaugural Bermuda Championship by four shots thanks to four consecutive rounds in the 60s.
Todd, who at one point fell to No. 2006 in the Official World Golf Ranking, made seven consecutive birdies from hole Nos. 2-8 to start his round and cruised to his second PGA Tour win, his first coming in 2014 at the Byron Nelson Championship.
With the WGC-HSBC Champions being played in China, the Bermuda was an opposite field event with modest payouts compared to what Rory McIlroy and company took home.
Take a look at how much each player earned this week in Bermuda.
|Position
|Player
|To par
|Earnings
|1
|Brendon Todd
|-24
|$540,000
|2
|Harry Higgs
|-20
|$327,000
|T-3
|Hank Lebioda
|-18
|$146,438
|T-3
|Aaron Wise
|-18
|$146,438
|T-3
|Scottie Scheffler
|-18
|$146,438
|T-3
|Brian Gay
|-18
|$146,438
|7
|Fabian Gomez
|-17
|$101,250
|T-8
|David Hearn
|-15
|$87,750
|T-8
|Wes Roach
|-15
|$87,750
|T-8
|Ryan Armour
|-15
|$87,750
|T-11
|Josh Teater
|-14
|$66,750
|T-11
|Shawn Stefani
|-14
|$66,750
|T-11
|Russell Knox
|-14
|$66,750
|T-11
|Bo Hoag
|-14
|$66,750
|T-15
|Alex Noren
|-13
|$51,750
|T-15
|Denny McCarthy
|-13
|$51,750
|T-15
|Kramer Hickok
|-13
|$51,750
|T-18
|Boo Weekley
|-12
|$38,350
|T-18
|Scott Stallings
|-12
|$38,350
|T-18
|Rafael Campos
|-12
|$38,350
|T-18
|Tyler Duncan
|-12
|$38,350
|T-18
|Lanto Griffin
|-12
|$38,350
|T-18
|Ben Crane
|-12
|$38,350
|T-24
|John Merrick
|-11
|$25,725
|T-24
|Rob Oppenheim
|-11
|$25,725
|T-24
|D.J. Trahan
|-11
|$25,725
|T-24
|Beau Hossler
|-11
|$25,725
|T-28
|Henrik Norlander
|-10
|$21,450
|T-28
|Nelson Lauta Ledesma
|-10
|$21,450
|T-28
|Ben Taylor
|-10
|$21,450
|T-31
|Joseph Bramlett
|-9
|$18,338
|T-31
|Chris Baker
|-9
|$18,338
|T-31
|Rod Pampling
|-9
|$18,338
|T-31
|Seamus Power
|-9
|$18,338
|T-35
|Maverick McNealy
|-8
|$14,625
|T-35
|Robert Streb
|-8
|$14,625
|T-35
|Doc Redman
|-8
|$14,625
|T-35
|Dominic Bozzelli
|-8
|$14,625
|T-35
|Rhein Gibson
|-8
|$14,625
|T-35
|Sebastian Cappelen
|-8
|$14,625
|T-41
|Chip McDaniel
|-7
|$10,650
|T-41
|Arjun Atwal
|-7
|$10,650
|T-41
|Patrick Fishburn
|-7
|$10,650
|T-41
|Tyler McCumber
|-7
|$10,650
|T-41
|Mark Hubbard
|-7
|$10,650
|T-41
|Roger Sloan
|-7
|$10,650
|T-41
|Kristoffer Ventura
|-7
|$10,650
|T-48
|Tim Wilkinson
|-6
|$8,010
|T-48
|Cameron Percy
|-6
|$8,010
|T-48
|Roberto Diaz
|-6
|$8,010
|T-51
|Ryan Brehm
|-5
|$7,440
|T-51
|Brian Stuard
|-5
|$7,440
|T-53
|Michael Gilic
|-4
|$7,095
|T-53
|Ricky Barnes
|-4
|$7,095
|T-53
|Scott Harrington
|-4
|$7,095
|T-53
|Derek Ernst
|-4
|$7,095
|57
|Zac Blair
|-3
|$6,930
|T-58
|Alex Cejka
|-2
|$6,780
|T-58
|Sang-moon Bae
|-2
|$6,780
|T-58
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|-2
|$6,780
|T-58
|Ted Purdy
|-2
|$6,780
|T-62
|John Sendon
|-1
|$6,600
|T-62
|Chase Seiffert
|-1
|$6,600
|64
|Robert Garrigus
|E
|$6,510
|65
|Parker McLachlin
|+2
|$6,510
|66
|Carlos Franco
|+4
|$6,390
