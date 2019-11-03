How much each golfer won at the Bermuda Championship

Brendon Todd completed an epic professional comeback on Sunday, winning the inaugural Bermuda Championship by four shots thanks to four consecutive rounds in the 60s.

Todd, who at one point fell to No. 2006 in the Official World Golf Ranking, made seven consecutive birdies from hole Nos. 2-8 to start his round and cruised to his second PGA Tour win, his first coming in 2014 at the Byron Nelson Championship.

With the WGC-HSBC Champions being played in China, the Bermuda was an opposite field event with modest payouts compared to what Rory McIlroy and company took home.

Take a look at how much each player earned this week in Bermuda.

