Winner's Bag: Brendon Todd at the Bermuda Championship

The clubs Brendon Todd used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Bermuda Championship:
DRIVER: Ping G410 LST (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK 60 Blue shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), with UST Mamiya ProForce VTS 8X shaft
HYBRID: Callaway Rogue (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 90 shaft
IRONS: Titleist 718 T-MB (4-5), 718 CB (6-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT S400 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw (50, 54 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft; Fourteen prototype (60 degrees), with KBS Tour shaft
PUTTER: SIK Pro C
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
