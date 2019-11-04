Greg Norman on Tiger Woods ignoring him after Masters win, living past 100

At 64 years old, Greg Norman is still in peak physical condition.

The two-time British Open champion has six-pack abs and trains five days a week. In an interview with Australian Men’s Health, Norman said his healthy lifestyle is in his DNA and he’s been fit since he was a kid.

The 20-time winner on the PGA Tour also explained how he wants to live for another 40-plus years (and he probably will).

“I’ve been very open about the fact that I want to be the longest-living Norman,” said the Shark. “And the Normans have got some really good genes. On my mother’s side, it’s 90s and 100s. My dad [Mervyn] is 93 this year. And I’d like to hit 108, 110.”

In the interview, Norman also told a story of how Tiger Woods ignored him after winning the Masters earlier this year.

“Very few people know this: when Tiger won the Masters this year, I wrote him a handwritten note and drove down my road, maybe a quarter of a mile, and hand-delivered it to his guard at his gate,” explained Norman. “I said, ‘Hey, this is Greg Norman here. I’ve got a note for Tiger – can you please hand-deliver it to him?’ Well, I never heard a word back from the guy.”

After Norman won his first major championship, the 1986 British Open at Turnberry, Jack Nicklaus was the first person to congratulate him, and Norman says there’s “a code of conduct” when it comes to respecting the generation before you. Norman also mentioned how he played nine holes with Tiger when he was a young teenager, at his father and IMG’s request.

One thing we don’t know is whether Tiger ever actually received the note from Norman. Surely the 15-time major champ got hundreds of congratulatory texts and notes after winning his fifth green jacket.

“I don’t know – maybe Tiger just dislikes me,” Norman said. “I have no idea.”