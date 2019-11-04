Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia surpass $50 million in PGA Tour career earnings

Rory McIlroy won for the 18th time on the PGA Tour at the 2019 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

He needed to survive a playoff to knock off defending champion Xander Schauffele but the victory was good for $1,745,000.

Adding that first-place check to his overall winnings has pushed McIlroy past the $50 million mark in career PGA Tour earnings. He is the tenth player to reach that level in on-course winnings and is now at $51,030,260.

Joining him in the $50 million club is Sergio Garcia, who finished T-53 at the WGC-HSBC and took home $52,875. Garcia’s total is now $50,002,880.

McIlroy, previously 11th on the all-time list, has jumped three spots, leaping past Garcia but also Matt Kuchar and Ernie Els into the No. 8 position.

Garcia is now No. 9 on the list, nudging ahead of Kuchar by $213.

Meanwhile, Bubba Watson is the new No. 15, surpassing Steve Stricker. Watson posted a T-28 finish at the WGC-HSBC and is now at $44,116,733.