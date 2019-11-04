Spirit International 2019 livestream from Whispering Pines

The Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship is a world class golf event, featuring the best amateur men and amateur women golfers as they represent their respective country in team and individual competitions. Eighty competitors from 20 countries, representing six continents, play in a 54-hole four-ball stroke play competition with three concurrent competition categories: international team, men’s team, women’s team. Gold, Silver and Bronze commemorative medals are awarded to the top three golfers in each competition.

The tournament will be streamed live on Golfweek.com and can be found each day at Golfweek.com/TheSpiritGolf. Coverage begins Thursday, Nov. 7, with first-round action from Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas, concluding Saturday.

Each country is represented by two women and two men amateur golfers. Previous Spirit International competitors who now are professionals on the LPGA and PGA TOUR include Jordan Spieth, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, Martin Kaymer, Viktor Hovland, Lexi Thompson, Bronte Law, Lorena Ochoa, Paula Creamer, Brooke Henderson and Maria Fassi. Spirit alumni have gone on to win more than 650 professional events, including 23 major championships.

Representing Team USA is Cole Hammer (Houston, Texas), Andy Ogletree (Little Rock, Miss.), Emilia Migliaccio (Cary, NC), and Kaitlyn Papp (Austin, Texas).

Team USA is looking for its sixth overall and fifth consecutive win. Their latest win came in 2015.