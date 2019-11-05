College golf's 59 remains elusive as Wake Forest's Parker Gillam joins 'Club 60'

In college golf, a round of 59 remains just out of reach. Another player got maddeningly close on Nov. 1 but succeeded only in adding his name to the elite group of what we’ll call “Club 60” college golfers.

Interestingly, Wake Forest junior Parker Gillam played the White Sands Intercollegiate at Ocean Club Golf Course in Paradise Island, Bahamas, as an individual. He started the tournament with five birdies in his first six holes. After a front-nine 30, Gillam birdied three of the next five, eagled Nos. 16 and 17 then bogeyed the 18th hole for a 12-under 60.

Needless to say, no one could catch him the rest of the week. Subsequent rounds of 73-66 left him at 17 under for a three-shot victory.

“He played wonderful golf all week, beginning with a 60 in the first round, which was very impressive,” Wake Forest head coach Jerry Haas said. “It would have been a shame if he didn’t win after opening with 60 but he played some beautiful golf today.”

Two days later, two more college players went on thrilling birdie runs but neither got as close to the magic number as Gillam did.

At the Ka’anapali Classic at Royal Ka’anapali Golf Club in Maui on Nov. 3, Oklahoma redshirt senior Quade Cummins birdied his first seven holes in a row and also birdied No. 9 for a front-nine 29. He only made one birdie on the back, though, and ended up with a 9-under 62.

In the final round of the TCU Battle of the Beach at San Jose Del Cabo in Mexico, Ole Miss junior Julia Johnson eagled her first hole, followed with five more birdies on the front, made four on the back (including three in a row from Nos. 11-13) and walked away with an 11-under 61.

And so, we continue to wait for a player to fire a sub-60 score. In the meantime, college golf’s Club 60 remains quite exclusive.

Players who have shot 60

Parker Gillam (Wake Forest); 2019 White Sands Intercollegiate at Ocean Club Golf Course (-12)

Juan Jose Guerra (Nova Southeastern); 2017 Battle at the Shores at Normandy Shores Golf Course (-11)

Steven Fisk (Georgia Southern); 2017 Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational at Makai Golf Club at Princeville (-12)

Li Wang (Yale); 2016 Macdonald Cup at Yale Golf Course (-10)

Markus Lindberg (Missouri-St. Louis); 2016 Arch Cup at The Country Club at The Legends (-11)

Michael Miranda (St. Thomas Aquinas); 2015 Dowling September Shootout at Tall Grass GC (-11)

Tomasz Anderson (Jacksonville State); 2014 Golfweek Program Challenge at True Blue Golf Club (-12)

Matthew Carvell (Southeastern Louisiana); 2008 Aldila Scenic City Invitational at Council Fire GC (-12)

Zach Bixler (Washington); 2007 Alister Mackenzie Invitational at Meadow Club (-11)

Michael Schachner (Duke); 2007 NCAA Championship at Golden Horseshoe GC (-10)

Daniel Summerhays (BYU); 2006 NCAA Fall Preview at Golden Horseshoe GC (-10)

Brock Mackenzie (Washington); 2003 Oregon Duck Invitational at Eugene CC (-12)

Bryce Molder (Georgia Tech); 2000 Palmetto Dunes Collegiate at Arthur Hills Course at Palmetto Dunes (-12)

Paul Casey (Arizona State); 1999 Pac-10 Championship at Broadmoor GC (-10)