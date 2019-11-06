Eamon's Corner: Players need to know the rules

Even in golf, it’s all about attacking the whistleblower and not focusing on those responsible for the actual wrongdoing.

Eamon Lynch discusses the latest controversy on the LPGA involving Christina Kim and Kendall Dye. Dye and Dewi Weber were handed two-stroke penalties for violating Rule 10-2 at the LGPA Q-Series. Christina Kim witnessed the incident and reported it, but is getting unfairly attacked for reporting something that is indeed against the rules.

Dye took to Twitter to criticize Kim and claim she’d see the signal happen “thousands” of times.

Dye should be just as embarrassed by the fact that she didn’t know the rules as she was of her ignorance becoming common knowledge.

The latest episode of Eamon’s Corner can be watched above.