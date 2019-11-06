Ernie Els makes his captain's picks for Presidents Cup International team

The picks are in for International Team Captain Ernie Els, who rounded out his squad by choosing Australia’s Jason Day, South Korea’s Sungjae Im, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Canadian Adam Hadwin.

Day, 31, a Queensland native, narrowly missed out on qualifying, finishing ninth in the points standings. He will be a crowd favorite, but the question is will his game show up when he arrives in his homeland? He’s scheduled to play next week at the Mayakoba Classic, but has recorded just one top-10 finish since the Masters. This marks Day’s fifth consecutive Presidents Cup, and he has an overall record of 5-11-4 in the competition, including 1-3-1 at Royal Melbourne in 2011.

“He brings a lot to this team,” Els said. “He brings leadership, he brings experience and he’s a hometown player, obviously.”

South Korea’s Sungjae Im, 21, seemed like a slam dunk. He finished 11th in the points standings. Im was the 2018-19 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year after racking up 16 top-25 finishes in 35 starts and finishing No. 19 in the FedEx Cup. Im, the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year one season earlier, arguably has been the steadiest performer on the international team and hasn’t slowed down, losing in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September and finished T-11 at the WGC HSBC Champions.

“He just played his way on to the team with his consistency,” Els said.

Budding star Joaquin Niemann, who celebrates his 21st birthday on Thursday, will be the first player from Chile to play in the Presidents Cup. He figures to be a staple of the international team for years to come. Niemann turned his season around with the first of back-to-back top-5 finishes at The Travelers in June. Niemann solidified his candidacy by notching his first PGA Tour victory at A Tribute to the Military at The Greenbrier in September.

“We’re really going to lean on you, my friend,” Els said.

Canadian Adam Hadwin, 32, competed on the 2017 International Team at Liberty National (0-2-1). He ranked 18th in the standings, but made a late charge racking up top-5 finishes at the Safeway Open (2nd) and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (T-4) in September.

“I’m happy that it was a good phone call for me,” he said. “Having been on the team once before and experienced it and gone through what we went through in New York and Ernie being there as well, I’m that much more familiar with everything going on and that much more prepared.”

The eight qualifiers to the team consisted of: Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen, Haotong Li, C.T. Pan and Cameron Smith.

Els said he had to make several difficult calls to players on the bubble, including to South Korea’s Ben An, Canada’s Corey Conners, and South Africans Branden Grace and Erik Van Rooyen.

Tiger Woods, captain of Team USA, will make his four picks on Thursday night. The 13th edition of the Presidents Cup will be held at Royal Melbourne in Australia Dec. 9-15. The U.S. has won 10 of the last 12 (10-1-1) and retained the Cup 19-11 in 2017.