Match-play maverick Max Moldovan named AJGA’s Rolex Player of the Year

Maxwell Moldovan isn’t someone you’d want to meet on the other side of a match-play bracket. On his way to winning the Polo Golf Junior Classic at Liberty National this summer then helping the East Team win the Wyndham Cup, the 17-year-old Uniontown, Ohio, native compiled a 9-0-1 match-play record. For such strong play, Moldovan earned the American Junior Golf Association’s highest honor: Rolex Player of the Year.

“I had a really good year … definitely the best of my career so far,” Moldovan said. “My goal was to finish in the top 15 in Invitationals and try to win an AJGA tournament. I won in 2016 and 2017, but not last year. I can’t thank God, my family and friends enough for all they’ve done in my life. My faith has led to great things and winning this award is a true honor that reflects God’s glory.”

On a larger stage, Moldovan took the No. 52 seed into match play at the U.S. Amateur, and promptly met two-time U.S. Walker Cupper Stewart Hagestad in the first round. Moldovan was surgical around Pinehurst No. 2’s small, domed greens, and it made all the difference in his 3-and-2 defeat of Hagestad. Moldovan fell to eventual champion Andy Ogletree in the next round.

Other highlights of Moldovan’s year include a runner-up at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, a T-4 at the Junior Players Championship, the Ohio Amateur title and a trip to the third round of match play at the U.S. Junior.

He becomes the first player from Ohio – and the first Midwestern male, for that matter – to win the honor.

Moldovan is headed to Ohio State next fall.

2019 Rolex Junior Boys All-Americans

First Team

Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green, Kentucky

Connor Creasy of Abingdon, Virginia

Jack Heath of Charlotte, North Carolina

Bo Jin of (China) Encinitas, California

Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio

Joseph Pagdin of (United Kingdom) Orlando, Florida

Bo Peng of (China) Lake Mary, Florida

Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida

Vishnu Sadagopan of Pearland, Texas

Taehoon Song of (South Korea) Buena Park, California

Jackson Van Paris of Pinehurst, North Carolina

Karl Vilips of (Australia) Wesley Chapel, Florida

Second Team

Aaron Du of (China) Sanford, Florida

J. Holland Humphries of Austin, Texas

Piercen Hunt of (Canada) Hartland, Wisconsin

Benjamin James of Milford, Connecticut

Brian Ma of Milpitas, California

Andy Mao of Johns Creek, Georgia

Dylan Menante of Carlsbad, California

William Moll of Houston, Texas

Dawson Ovard of Frisco, Texas

Gordon Sargent of Birmingham, Alabama

Ian Siebers of Bellevue, Washington

Keaton Vo of Austin, Texas

Honorable Mention