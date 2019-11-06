Match-play maverick Max Moldovan named AJGA’s Rolex Player of the Year

Maxwell Moldovan isn’t someone you’d want to meet on the other side of a match-play bracket. On his way to winning the Polo Golf Junior Classic at Liberty National this summer then helping the East Team win the Wyndham Cup, the 17-year-old Uniontown, Ohio, native compiled a 9-0-1 match-play record. For such strong play, Moldovan earned the American Junior Golf Association’s highest honor: Rolex Player of the Year.
“I had a really good year … definitely the best of my career so far,” Moldovan said. “My goal was to finish in the top 15 in Invitationals and try to win an AJGA tournament. I won in 2016 and 2017, but not last year. I can’t thank God, my family and friends enough for all they’ve done in my life. My faith has led to great things and winning this award is a true honor that reflects God’s glory.”
On a larger stage, Moldovan took the No. 52 seed into match play at the U.S. Amateur, and promptly met two-time U.S. Walker Cupper Stewart Hagestad in the first round. Moldovan was surgical around Pinehurst No. 2’s small, domed greens, and it made all the difference in his 3-and-2 defeat of Hagestad. Moldovan fell to eventual champion Andy Ogletree in the next round.
Other highlights of Moldovan’s year include a runner-up at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, a T-4 at the Junior Players Championship, the Ohio Amateur title and a trip to the third round of match play at the U.S. Junior.
He becomes the first player from Ohio – and the first Midwestern male, for that matter – to win the honor.
Moldovan is headed to Ohio State next fall.
2019 Rolex Junior Boys All-Americans
First Team
- Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Connor Creasy of Abingdon, Virginia
- Jack Heath of Charlotte, North Carolina
- Bo Jin of (China) Encinitas, California
- Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio
- Joseph Pagdin of (United Kingdom) Orlando, Florida
- Bo Peng of (China) Lake Mary, Florida
- Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida
- Vishnu Sadagopan of Pearland, Texas
- Taehoon Song of (South Korea) Buena Park, California
- Jackson Van Paris of Pinehurst, North Carolina
- Karl Vilips of (Australia) Wesley Chapel, Florida
Second Team
- Aaron Du of (China) Sanford, Florida
- J. Holland Humphries of Austin, Texas
- Piercen Hunt of (Canada) Hartland, Wisconsin
- Benjamin James of Milford, Connecticut
- Brian Ma of Milpitas, California
- Andy Mao of Johns Creek, Georgia
- Dylan Menante of Carlsbad, California
- William Moll of Houston, Texas
- Dawson Ovard of Frisco, Texas
- Gordon Sargent of Birmingham, Alabama
- Ian Siebers of Bellevue, Washington
- Keaton Vo of Austin, Texas
Honorable Mention
- Jake Beber-Frankel of Miami, Florida
- Trey Bosco of Austin, Texas
- Stephen Campbell Jr. of Richmond, Texas
- Kelly Chinn of Great Falls, Virginia
- You Seong Choi of (South Korea) Hacienda Heights, California
- Tucker Clark of Phoenix, Arizona
- George Duangmanee of Fairfax, Virginia
- Nicholas Dunlap of Greer, South Carolina
- David Ford of Peachtree Corners, Georgia
- Nathan Franks of Roebuck, South Carolina
- Andrew Goodman of Norman, Oklahoma
- Austin Greaser of Vandalia, Ohio
- Jonathan Griz of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Leopoldo Herrera III of (Venezuela) Doral, Florida
- Andrew Yong. H Jung of (South Korea) San Diego, California
- Scotty Kennon of Bradenton, Florida
- Caden McMackin of Laguna Beach, California
- Yuki Moriyama of (Japan) Las Vegas, Nevada
- Luke Potter of Encinitas, California
- Drew Salyers of Howard, Ohio
- Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Massachusetts
- Tyler Wilkes of Tampa, Florida
- Wells Williams of West Point, Mississippi
- Alexander Yang of Carlsbad, California
