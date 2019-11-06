Match-play maverick Max Moldovan named AJGA’s Rolex Player of the Year

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
November 6, 2019

Maxwell Moldovan isn’t someone you’d want to meet on the other side of a match-play bracket. On his way to winning the Polo Golf Junior Classic at Liberty National this summer then helping the East Team win the Wyndham Cup, the 17-year-old Uniontown, Ohio, native compiled a 9-0-1 match-play record. For such strong play, Moldovan earned the American Junior Golf Association’s highest honor: Rolex Player of the Year.

“I had a really good year … definitely the best of my career so far,” Moldovan said. “My goal was to finish in the top 15 in Invitationals and try to win an AJGA tournament. I won in 2016 and 2017, but not last year. I can’t thank God, my family and friends enough for all they’ve done in my life. My faith has led to great things and winning this award is a true honor that reflects God’s glory.”

On a larger stage, Moldovan took the No. 52 seed into match play at the U.S. Amateur, and promptly met two-time U.S. Walker Cupper Stewart Hagestad in the first round. Moldovan was surgical around Pinehurst No. 2’s small, domed greens, and it made all the difference in his 3-and-2 defeat of Hagestad. Moldovan fell to eventual champion Andy Ogletree in the next round.

Other highlights of Moldovan’s year include a runner-up at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, a T-4 at the Junior Players Championship, the Ohio Amateur title and a trip to the third round of match play at the U.S. Junior.

He becomes the first player from Ohio – and the first Midwestern male, for that matter – to win the honor.

Moldovan is headed to Ohio State next fall.

2019 Rolex Junior Boys All-Americans

First Team

  • Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • Connor Creasy of Abingdon, Virginia
  • Jack Heath of Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Bo Jin of (China) Encinitas, California
  • Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio
  • Joseph Pagdin of (United Kingdom) Orlando, Florida
  • Bo Peng of (China) Lake Mary, Florida
  • Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida
  • Vishnu Sadagopan of Pearland, Texas
  • Taehoon Song of (South Korea) Buena Park, California
  • Jackson Van Paris of Pinehurst, North Carolina
  • Karl Vilips of (Australia) Wesley Chapel, Florida

Second Team

  • Aaron Du of (China) Sanford, Florida
  • J. Holland Humphries of Austin, Texas
  • Piercen Hunt of (Canada) Hartland, Wisconsin
  • Benjamin James of Milford, Connecticut
  • Brian Ma of Milpitas, California
  • Andy Mao of Johns Creek, Georgia
  • Dylan Menante of Carlsbad, California
  • William Moll of Houston, Texas
  • Dawson Ovard of Frisco, Texas
  • Gordon Sargent of Birmingham, Alabama
  • Ian Siebers of Bellevue, Washington
  • Keaton Vo of Austin, Texas

Honorable Mention

  • Jake Beber-Frankel of Miami, Florida
  • Trey Bosco of Austin, Texas
  • Stephen Campbell Jr. of Richmond, Texas
  • Kelly Chinn of Great Falls, Virginia
  • You Seong Choi of (South Korea) Hacienda Heights, California
  • Tucker Clark of Phoenix, Arizona
  • George Duangmanee of Fairfax, Virginia
  • Nicholas Dunlap of Greer, South Carolina
  • David Ford of Peachtree Corners, Georgia
  • Nathan Franks of Roebuck, South Carolina
  • Andrew Goodman of Norman, Oklahoma
  • Austin Greaser of Vandalia, Ohio
  • Jonathan Griz of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
  • Leopoldo Herrera III of (Venezuela) Doral, Florida
  • Andrew Yong. H Jung of (South Korea) San Diego, California
  • Scotty Kennon of Bradenton, Florida
  • Caden McMackin of Laguna Beach, California
  • Yuki Moriyama of (Japan) Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Luke Potter of Encinitas, California
  • Drew Salyers of Howard, Ohio
  • Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Massachusetts
  • Tyler Wilkes of Tampa, Florida
  • Wells Williams of West Point, Mississippi
  • Alexander Yang of Carlsbad, California

