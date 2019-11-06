Rose Zhang the latest California player named AJGA’s Rolex Player of the Year

With each win this season on the American Junior Golf Association circuit, Rose Zhang created more and more opportunities for herself.
Zhang, a 16-year-old high school junior, opened the AJGA season with a third-place finish at the ANA Junior Inspiration, finished tied for second at the Thunderbird International Junior and defended her title at the Swinging Skirts AJGA Invitational. With the latter – her seventh national junior golf title among events recognized by the Rolex AJGA Rankings – she will compete again on an LPGA exemption at the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA presented by CTBC.
“The Rolex Junior Player of the Year award means the world to me,” Zhang said. “It is the highest achievement in junior golf, and I will feel extremely lucky to see my name next to some of the best in the game. I’ve played against amazing junior golfers from the United States and from around the world, and this award makes me extremely motivated to continue to play well and set goals.”
Zhang, who lives in Irvine, California, joins a long line of California’s top female players to win this honor – Yealimi Noh in 2018, Andrea Lee in 2014, Alison Lee in 2013 and Kristen Park in 2010. Many before her have gone on to successful college and professional careers.
Zhang has verbally committed to Stanford.
In addition to individual events, Zhang also represented the U.S. in various team events over the past year. She was part of the four-person team that won gold at the Pan-American Games in August and played on her second straight victorious Junior Solheim Cup team shortly after.
Zhang also played on two of the biggest stages in women’s golf earlier in the year: the U.S. Women’s Open (55th) and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (17th).
2019 Rolex Junior Girls All-Americans
First Team
- Ty Akabane of Danville, California
- Phoebe Brinker of Wilmington, Delaware
- Jensen Castle of West Columbia, South Carolina
- Briana Chacon of Whittier, California
- Xin (Cindy) Kou of (China) La Habra, California
- Lucy Li of Redwood Shores, California
- Brianna Navarrosa of San Diego, California
- Alexa Pano of Lake Worth, Florida
- Amanda Sambach of Davidson, North Carolina
- Yuka Saso of Manila, Philippines
- Erica Shepherd of Greenwood, Indiana
- Rose Zhang of Irvine, California
Second Team
- Zoe Antoinette Campos of Valencia, California
- Sadie Englemann of Austin, Texas
- Annabell Fuller of London, United Kingdom
- Sophie Guo of (China) Orlando, Florida
- Rachel Heck of Memphis, Tennessee
- Alyssa Montgomery of Knoxville, Tennessee
- Michaela Morard of Huntsville, Alabama
- Bohyun Park of (South Korea) Farmers Branch, Texas
- Catherine Park of Irvine, California
- Megan Schofill of Monticello, Florida
- Christine Wang of Houston, Texas
- Kelly Xu of Claremont, California
Honorable Mention
- Amari Avery of Riverside, California
- Sophia Bae of Norwood, New Jersey
- Hailey Borja of Lake Forest, California
- Jillian Bourdage of Tamarac, Florida
- Camille Boyd of Yorba Linda, California
- Jennifer Cleary of Wilmington, Delaware
- Macy Fox of Austin, Texas
- Megha Ganne of Holmdel, New Jersey
- Melanie Green of Medina, New York
- Jiarui (Joyce) Jin of (China) Encinitas, California
- Hailey Jones of Dallas, Texas
- Rachel Kuehn of Asheville, North Carolina
- Mackenzie Lee of North Little Rock, Arkansas
- Faith Low of Foster City, California
- Kaleiya Romero of San Jose, California
- Calynne Rosholt of Cedar Park, Texas
- Brooke Seay of Rancho Santa Fe, California
- Latanna Stone of Riverview, Florida
- Kailie Vongsaga of Diamond Bar, California
- Casey Weidenfeld of Pembroke Pines, Florida
- Nicole Whiston of San Diego, California
- Ashley Yun of West Covina, California
- Yunxuan Zhang of (China) Plano, Texas
- Emily Zhu of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada
Comments