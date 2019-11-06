Rose Zhang the latest California player named AJGA’s Rolex Player of the Year

With each win this season on the American Junior Golf Association circuit, Rose Zhang created more and more opportunities for herself.

Zhang, a 16-year-old high school junior, opened the AJGA season with a third-place finish at the ANA Junior Inspiration, finished tied for second at the Thunderbird International Junior and defended her title at the Swinging Skirts AJGA Invitational. With the latter – her seventh national junior golf title among events recognized by the Rolex AJGA Rankings – she will compete again on an LPGA exemption at the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA presented by CTBC.

“The Rolex Junior Player of the Year award means the world to me,” Zhang said. “It is the highest achievement in junior golf, and I will feel extremely lucky to see my name next to some of the best in the game. I’ve played against amazing junior golfers from the United States and from around the world, and this award makes me extremely motivated to continue to play well and set goals.”

Zhang, who lives in Irvine, California, joins a long line of California’s top female players to win this honor – Yealimi Noh in 2018, Andrea Lee in 2014, Alison Lee in 2013 and Kristen Park in 2010. Many before her have gone on to successful college and professional careers.

Zhang has verbally committed to Stanford.

In addition to individual events, Zhang also represented the U.S. in various team events over the past year. She was part of the four-person team that won gold at the Pan-American Games in August and played on her second straight victorious Junior Solheim Cup team shortly after.

Zhang also played on two of the biggest stages in women’s golf earlier in the year: the U.S. Women’s Open (55th) and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (17th).

2019 Rolex Junior Girls All-Americans

First Team

Ty Akabane of Danville, California

Phoebe Brinker of Wilmington, Delaware

Jensen Castle of West Columbia, South Carolina

Briana Chacon of Whittier, California

Xin (Cindy) Kou of (China) La Habra, California

Lucy Li of Redwood Shores, California

Brianna Navarrosa of San Diego, California

Alexa Pano of Lake Worth, Florida

Amanda Sambach of Davidson, North Carolina

Yuka Saso of Manila, Philippines

Erica Shepherd of Greenwood, Indiana

Rose Zhang of Irvine, California

Second Team

Zoe Antoinette Campos of Valencia, California

Sadie Englemann of Austin, Texas

Annabell Fuller of London, United Kingdom

Sophie Guo of (China) Orlando, Florida

Rachel Heck of Memphis, Tennessee

Alyssa Montgomery of Knoxville, Tennessee

Michaela Morard of Huntsville, Alabama

Bohyun Park of (South Korea) Farmers Branch, Texas

Catherine Park of Irvine, California

Megan Schofill of Monticello, Florida

Christine Wang of Houston, Texas

Kelly Xu of Claremont, California

Honorable Mention