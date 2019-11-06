Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Watch as Ernie Els makes his Presidents Cup captain's picks

Chris Condon/PGA Tour

Watch as Ernie Els makes his Presidents Cup captain's picks

2019 Presidents Cup

Watch as Ernie Els makes his Presidents Cup captain's picks

By November 6, 2019 7:40 pm

By: |

Tiger Woods is set to make his captain’s picks for the 2020 Presidents Cup at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

But first up, it’s Ernie Els, captain of the International squad, who made his four captain’s picks on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

The top eight International qualifiers who nailed down automatic spots were Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Scott, Abraham Ancer, Haotong Li, C.T. Pan and Cameron Smith.

They were joined by Sungjae Im, Joaquinn Niemann, Adam Hadwin and Jason Day.

The Presidents Cup announcement on Twitter and Facebook

, , , 2019 Presidents Cup

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home