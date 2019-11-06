Watch as Ernie Els makes his Presidents Cup captain's picks

Tiger Woods is set to make his captain’s picks for the 2020 Presidents Cup at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

But first up, it’s Ernie Els, captain of the International squad, who made his four captain’s picks on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

The top eight International qualifiers who nailed down automatic spots were Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Scott, Abraham Ancer, Haotong Li, C.T. Pan and Cameron Smith.

They were joined by Sungjae Im, Joaquinn Niemann, Adam Hadwin and Jason Day.

