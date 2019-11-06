Gear: Wilson Staff Model Utility irons

Price: $229.99 each with KBS Tour Hybrid graphite shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grip.

Specs: Hollow-bodied irons with C300 maraging steel face. Available in 18-degree, 21-degree and 24-degree versions.

Available: Dec. 11.

While most recreational golfers would best be served by taking out their long irons and replacing them with hybrids, elite golfers often cling to their long irons. At the same time, even pros such as 2019 U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland are happy to embrace technology and design enhancements that can make it easier to hit the ball higher and farther.

With that in mind, Wilson originally made the new Staff Model Utility irons for tour pros and the company’s advisory staff members. Brendan Steele leaked images of the clubs back in June, as can be seen in the Instagram post below. And now they are being made available to everyone.

Cosmetically, the Staff Model Utility irons are closely modeled after Staff Model irons with clean lines, although they have slightly thicker toplines and a bit more offset.

What really separates the Staff Model Utility irons from standard long irons is they are hollow and were designed with a thin C300 stainless steel face. The hollow-body construction allows the hitting area to flex more efficiently at impact to generate more ball speed.

A 7-gram weight inside the head also helps lower the center of gravity and encourage a slightly higher ball flight.

Each Staff Model Utility comes standard with a KBS Tour Hybrid graphite shaft that is lighter than most iron shafts, which should allow players to generate more clubhead speed for increased distance.