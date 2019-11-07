2020 PGA Tour major odds: Jordan Spieth remains a betting favorite

The quiet portion of this 2019-20 PGA Tour season is a great time to look ahead at the upcoming major championships.

This series at SportsbookWire will look at golf’s biggest names and their chances of winning a major in 2020 based on the odds at BetMGM.

We begin with three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, who has fallen all the way to No. 42 in the Official World Golf Ranking (as of Nov. 4, 2019).

Player Ranking Odds Last win Last major Brooks Koepka 1 +200 July 2019 2019 PGA Championship Dustin Johnson 3 +200 Feb. 2019 2016 U.S. Open Rory McIlroy 2 +250 Nov. 2019 2014 PGA Championship Jon Rahm 5 +350 Oct. 2019 N/A Justin Rose 8 +400 Jan. 2019 2013 U.S. Open Tiger Woods 7 +400 Oct. 2019 2019 Masters Justin Thomas 4 +450 Oct. 2019 2017 PGA Championship Rickie Fowler 21 +450 Feb. 2019 N/A Jordan Spieth 42 +450 July 2017 2017 Open Championship

Spieth is the clear anomaly here. While he has a more recent major title than many of the names on the list, he is without a single victory since the 2017 Open Championship. His last “regular” tournament victory was the 2017 Travelers Championship one month before.

He is sandwiched by Byeong Hun An (41) and Brandt Snedeker (43) in the OWGR. Sneds is priced at +2000 to win a major in 2020, while An is unlisted.

Where is Spieth’s best chance of winning a major in 2020?

Unsurprisingly, Spieth’s best major chances in 2020 come at Augusta National in April, where he is a previous champion and two-time runner-up.

Event 2020 Venue Best result Odds Masters Augusta National Won (2015) +1400 PGA Championship TPC Harding Park 2 (2015) +2000 U.S. Open Winged Foot Won (2015) +2200 Open Championship Royal St. George’s Won (2017) +2500

Spieth’s T-21 finish at Augusta during Woods’ 2019 victory was his worst result in the year’s first major in six career appearances. His best major result of the season came in May with a T-3 showing at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

While Spieth has displayed his dominance at the Masters, he is now five years removed from his last victory there. He has the fifth-best odds of winning the 2020 tournament, and much better value exists around him.

Will Jordan Spieth win a major in 2020?

It’s a no for me. Spieth’s odds, like many of the 2020 major futures are based on public perception and previous accomplishments. At less than five-to-one, bettors should be looking for greater value.

He finished T-8, T-66 and T-43 in the three Asian events to open his season following a 2018-19 season with just four top 10s in 23 events.

If you truly believe, bet Spieth to win the Masters, specifically, at nearly triple the odds.

