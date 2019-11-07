An unexpected question: Does golf have a future?

What is the future of golf?

That was a question someone asked me during a Desert Sun Open House on Monday, where I was scheduled to give a brief presentation about golf and the Coachella Valley.

I expected the questions about the history of the game in the desert, water issues for golf courses and even questions about which desert golf courses might be the next ones to close. Those questions come to me from readers once or twice a week.

But this gentleman asked the big question: What is the future of the game? Does the game have a future?

The quick answer, of course, is, Yes, golf has a future. The professional game has a future because Tiger Woods has inspired a generation of golfers who are now on the PGA Tour trying to beat Woods. The desert’s PGA Tour event has a new high-profile sponsor in American Express. The professional game is fine.

Where does the recreational game go?

The question might well have been aimed more at the recreational game. And that’s where the answers get a little murkier.

We know there are fewer golfers than a decade ago. We know that golf courses have been closing at a brisk clip over the last decade, with only a handful of courses opening. We know that shrinking memberships at private clubs has forced many equity clubs to sell their golf courses in an effort to keep the courses open.

But is there a future for the game? Absolutely.

Even with a decline in participation, millions of people play golf. The 23 million figure the National Golf Foundation uses is a bit off, since anyone who plays just once a year is included in that group.

But so many efforts are being made to stem the tide of declining participation, from women’s initiatives to junior golf programs. And there is the idea that as people get older, getting into their 50s, they might reconsider golf, a game they perhaps didn’t care for or pursue when they were in their 20s or 30s. Leisure time and perhaps more money near retirement can make a person look at golf as a recreation.

Is the future of golf as robust as its past, say, 12 or 14 years ago? Probably not. The Tiger Woods effect was a real thing, but it faded as Woods did himself for several years. Courses were built and people who never cared for the game started playing because of Woods and the hysteria around the game. It’s hard to imagine something like that happening again and giving the game a growth jolt.

Stopping the decline

Maintaining the game now at current participation levels and keeping existing golf courses open is a nice goal, and one that is achievable. Doing that provides a secure future for the game. And it could be a platform for future growth, perhaps not like the growth of the 2000s, but growth nonetheless.

So yes, in an answer to the man’s question, golf does have a future. It’s a future it must fight for, and there will be some battles lost with fewer courses and perhaps fewer players. But it’s a future a lot of people are fighting for, and I do think it’s a long-term battle that will be won.