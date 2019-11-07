Presidents Cup: Meet Ernie Els' International team

We’re one step closer to the 13th edition of the Presidents Cup, held this year at Royal Melbourne in Australia, Dec. 9-15.

A Presidents Cup veteran, tied for most International squad appearances with eight and leading the way with 21 points, captain Ernie Els made his four captain’s picks on Wednesday night, adding Sungjae Im (South Korea), Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Adam Hadwin (Canada) and Jason Day (Australia) to his roster of eight automatic qualifiers.

The International roster is comprised of a mix of veterans of rookies, with nine countries represented. Four of the 12 team members are natives of Australia.

Ernie Els: Captain Tiger Woods has to pick player Tiger Woods

More: As Presidents Cup captain, Tiger Woods is all in