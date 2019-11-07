Scoring error leads to DQ for U.S. women at Spirit International Amateur

TRINITY, TEXAS – Another day, another rules violation in the world of golf. This time it was Emilia Migliaccio and Kaitlyn Papp who signed an incorrect scorecard after the first round of the Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship at Whispering Pines Golf Club. The two U.S. team members were disqualified from the team competition, per Rule 23.2b of the Rules of Golf.

The Americans signed for 6-under 66. On the par-3 third hole, the women signed for a 2 for Migliaccio when it was actually Papp who recorded birdie on that hole. Team Scotland kept the card for the Americans, and no other score was recorded for the women’s team on the third hole. According to Rule 23.2b, which applies to four-ball stroke play, the score for the hole must be identified as the score of the correct player.

The error was self-reported by U.S. team captain Stacy Lewis, who was eating lunch a good 30 minutes after play was over and happened to notice a discrepancy on the birdie-leader scoreboard.

“I noticed that Kaitlyn had four but I knew she made five so I clicked further,” Lewis explained. “That’s when I kind of knew there was an issue and brought it to a rules official’s attention.”

The torch is lit 🔥 for @thespiritgolf. @Stacy_Lewis did the honors of lighting it. What a cool touch and really gives it an Olympics feel. pic.twitter.com/lmp2IlsegH — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) November 7, 2019

An investigation led by the Texas Golf Association ensued. About an hour later, Lewis was shown the card.

“Some penalties are harsher than others and this one is pretty harsh,” Lewis said. “They didn’t do an incorrect score of any kind. Their score is correct, it was just under the wrong name. It’s pretty clear if you don’t put the score under the right name, you’re DQ’ed. It’s pretty harsh, but that’s the rule. The worst thing I’ve had to do all week was tell the players they were disqualified.”

Lewis returned to the cottage, where the U.S. team is staying, and broke the news to Papp and Migliaccio outside on the porch separately before informing their parents and their male teammates in the competition, Cole Hammer and Andy Ogletree. Lewis said shock turned to tears, but the women agreed to continue to participate in Friday and Saturday’s rounds as markers.

“The fact that Emilia and Kaitlyn want to continue to play without being in contention for the championship shows their true spirit, integrity and love of this great game,” Lewis said.

This isn’t the first time that Rule 23.2b has led to a disqualification at the Spirit International. It happened in 2001 and most recently to the Australian men’s team in 2015.

Although the U.S. women were disqualified and the Americans are no longer eligible to compete for the Combined International Championship, the men can continue to compete in both the Men’s Team Championship and Men’s Individual Championship.

Lewis said she has never signed an incorrect scorecard but sympathized with the mistake and didn’t think the punishment fit the crime.

“They were apologizing to me, but they don’t have anything to apologize to me for,” Lewis said. “Things happen in this crazy game and they’ll never do a wrong scorecard again.”