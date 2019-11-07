Watch Tiger Woods make his Presidents Cup captain's picks

The wait is almost over.

Tiger Woods will make his 2019 Presidents Cup captain’s picks at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The top eight American qualifiers who nailed down automatic spots were Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar.

Four more names will be added to the roster to round out the team.

The U.S. meets the Internationals Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne.

Ernie Els, captain of the International squad, announced his captain’s picks on Wednesday night.

Watch the Presidents Cup announcement on Twitter and Facebook.