Here's your chance: Youth on Course auction includes top private courses

Next week might be your best chance to secure a round at some of the top courses in the country, as Youth on Course holds an online auction Nov. 10-14 with tee times and travel packages at several highly desirable tracks on the block. All proceeds go to supporting young golfers.

The courses, both private and public-access, include Riviera Country Club and The Institute in California; Sebonack Golf Club, Winged Foot Golf Club and Bethpage Black in New York; Crystal Downs Country Club in Michigan; and The Country Club in Massachusetts. There are plenty of other top destinations across the country listed for bidding on the auction site.

Winning bids won’t be low-ball offers, but many of these private courses are all but impossible to play for most golfers.

Youth on Course is a California-based non-profit that encourages children to play the game by subsidizing green fees in dozens of states. Participating courses then charge $5 or less for registered kids to play. The organization has more than 70,000 active members, and since 2006 more than 950,000 rounds have been played as part of the program.

Youth on Course also has provided 241 college scholarships since 2008, awarding more than $1.7 million in financial support.

“The generous support from bidders is vital to supporting the Youth on Course core purpose of providing today’s youth with life-changing opportunities through golf,” Jeff Clark, Youth on Course’s chief development officer, said in a media release. “With exclusive items and experiences offered, this is a great chance for bidders to gain access for themselves to some cool places, and at the same time, provide access to a new world for our youth members.”