Presidents Cup: Meet Tiger Woods and Team USA

The picks have been made, and now it’s time to play.

U.S. Presidents Cup captain Tiger Woods ended months of speculation on Thursday night when he chose himself as one of his four captain’s picks, along with Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed and Tony Finau.

Woods and Team USA will take on Ernie Els and the Internationals in the 13th edition of the Presidents Cup, to be played Dec. 9-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

PRESIDENTS CUP: Tiger Woods picks himself

Five of Team USA’s 12 members will be making their Presidents Cup debut this year. Meet the group of Americans traveling to Australia.

Dustin Johnson

Age: 35

PGA Tour wins: 20

Presidents Cup appearances: 3 (2011, 2015, 2017)

Presidents Cup record: 8-4-2