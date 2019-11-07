Tiger Woods: As Presidents Cup captain he's all in, makes picks tonight

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Zach Johnson was already in bed when he got a text message around midnight Tuesday.

Another from the same person greeted him at day’s break Wednesday. Both were from Tiger Woods.

“He’s fully invested,” Johnson said of Woods’ role as captain for the U.S. in the upcoming Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

Johnson would know. He’s one of Woods’ three vice captains for the Dec. 12-15 bout with the Internationals, along with Fred Couples and Steve Stricker, who will captain the U.S. in next year’s Ryder Cup.

Seems Woods likes to talk all things team when it comes to these annual contests the Stars & Stripes partake in. And the frequency of the calls and texts has increased of late as Woods will make four captain’s picks Thursday at 7 p.m. ET to fill out his squad.

CAPTAIN’S PICKS: Who will Tiger Woods pick?

But Woods’ frequent communication goes back a few years. Johnson learned about Woods’ appetite for team play beginning in 2014 when he and others on the Ryder Cup team started getting texts from Woods, who was across the Atlantic in Florida nursing injuries.

The same scenario played out in 2015 at the Presidents Cup in South Korea, when Johnson and others on the team received tons of texts from Woods. The phone didn’t go silent when Woods was a vice captain at the 2016 Ryder Cup and the 2017 Presidents Cup, and even when he played in the 2018 Ryder Cup.

“He’s very thoughtful and cerebral,” said Johnson, who spoke at media day Wednesday for the upcoming RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. “He started texting us in 2014 and then he really got into it in 2015. And in 2016 at the Ryder Cup, he worked. I remember (in 2016), I’d get these late evening texts and calls and you’d listen to him process things.”

Woods talked strategy like no other, Johnson said, as he considered various pairings, what time certain players would play, what the temperature would be, how the course was playing and would play, who can chip off tight lies, who the best bunker players were.

Basically, Johnson said, he thinks of everything. The same is true as he approached his four discretionary selections.

Johnson danced around when asked whom Woods would pick, only saying, with a smile, that the captain was impressed by a guy named Tiger Woods, who won the Zozo Championship in Japan two weeks ago. Yes, Woods could pick himself. But whatever his picks will be, Johnson is confident they will be the right choices.