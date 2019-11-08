Trio of college golf contributors set for GCAA Hall of Fame induction

Three influential individuals in college golf are slated to go into the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame. The trio will be officially inducted at the GCAA Hall of Fame Reception and Awards Banquet Monday Dec. 9, in Las Vegas. The banquet kicks off the annual GCAA National Convention.

Dan Rogas of Lamar University will be honored posthumously along with Tommy Snell of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and prominent rules official Bob Hooper.

Rogas, who passed away in May 2018, put together a coaching career spanning more than 30 years and one that began on the Lamar football staff in 1955. He took on the role of head golf coach in 1963.

In his first season with the golf team, Rogas’ squad won the Lone Star Conference title. The following year, the Cardinals moved into the Southland Conference and began a run that has not been equaled since. The team never lost an SLC title from 1964 to 1973. In fact, the Cards won more titles during that 10-year stretch than any other SLC school has won in its history. Under Rogas’ direction, the Cardinals also won two Division II national titles in 1967 and 1968. Rogas was twice named the College Division National Coach of the Year.

Snell’s time at Mississippi Gulf Coast was equally defining. His program is coming off its ninth consecutive NJCAA Region 23 Championship and third straight top-four finish at the NJCAA Tournament. He has sent more than 40 golfers to four-year schools. Snell has been at Perkinston since 2000, and he was inducted into the NJCAA Men’s Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.

Snell’s teams have also won seven MACJC championships and been runners-up six times, and he was the Mississippi Association of Coaches Community College Coach of the Year. Gulf Coast has sent golfers to the national tournament every year since 2002, and Snell was named Golf Pride Grips Coach of the Year in 2008 and 2018. Beyond coaching, Snell is active as a rules official at NCAA championships and is on the NCAA Division I National Championship committee.

Hooper is a former Joe Dey Award winner, which recognizes an individual’s meritorious service to the game of golf as a volunteer. Hooper’s interest in the Rules of Golf came about after losing the Newark (Delaware) Country Club men’s club championship because he didn’t know a Rule that would have won him the title. That led Hooper to attend USGA Rules of Golf workshops and his success caught the attention of officials within the organization. Hooper made his living as a dentist. He has officiated at several USGA championships, including several U.S. Amateurs, as well as the Arnold Palmer Cup.