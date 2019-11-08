Golfweek's Best top 25 classic Canadian Courses: Banff Springs leads the way

Welcome to the 2019 Golfweek’s Best listing for classic Canadian courses, those built before 1960.
The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.
Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.
Each course is listed with its location, architect(s) and an average ranking from all the Golfweek raters who reviewed it.
Golfweek’s Best top 25 modern Canadian Courses
|2019 Rank
|Course
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Average Rating
|1.
|Fairmont Banff Springs GC
|Banff, Alberta
|Stanley Thompson
|7.90
|2.
|St. George’s G&CC
|Etobicoke, Ontario
|Stanley Thompson
|7.89
|3.
|Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge GC
|Jasper, Alberta
|Stanley Thompson
|7.85
|4.
|Capilano G&CC
|West Vancouver, British Columbia
|Stanley Thompson
|7.65
|5.
|Hamilton G&CC (West & South)
|Ancaster, Ontario
|Harry S. Colt
|7.39
|6.
|Westmount G&CC
|Kitchener, Ontario
|Stanley Thompson
|7.27
|7.
|Royal Montreal GC (Blue)
|Ile Bizard, Quebec
|Dick Wilson and Rees Jones
|7.22
|8.
|Toronto GC (Colt)
|Mississauga, Ontario
|Harry S. Colt and Martin Hawtree
|7.19
|9.
|Cape Brenton Highlands Links
|Ingonish Beach, Nova Scotia
|Stanley Thompson
|7.15
|10.
|Rosedale GC
|Toronto, Ontario
|Donald Ross
|7.05
|11.
|Scarboro G&CC,
|Toronto, Ontario
|A.W. Tillinghast
|6.60
|12.
|Victoria GC
|Victoria, British Columbia
|A. Vernon Macan and Harvey Combe
|6.49
|13.
|Brantford G&CC
|Brantford, Ontario
|Nicol Thompson, Stanley Thompson and George Cumming
|6.47
|14.
|Weston G&CC
|Toronto, Ontario
|Willie Park Jr.
|6.43
|15.
|Thornhill Club
|Thornhill, Ontario
|Stanley Thompson
|6.43
|16.
|Essex G&CC
|LaSalle, Ontario,
|Donald Ross
|6.39
|17.
|Cherry Hill Club
|Ridgeway, Ontario
|Walter J. Travis
|6.39
|18.
|Mississauga G&CC
|Mississauga, Ontario,
|Stanley Thompson and George Cumming
|6.32
|19.
|Lookout Point CC
|Fonthill, Ontario
|Walter J. Travis
|6.31
|20.
|Royal Colwood CG
|Victoria, British Columbia
|A. Vernon Macan
|6.30
|21.
|Thomas G&CC
|Union, Ontario
|Stanley Thompson
|6.24
|22.
|Algonquin Resort GC
|St. Andrews, New Brunswick
|Donald Ross and Rod Whitman
|6.23
|23.
|Maple Downs G&CC
|Maple, Ontario
|William Mitchell and Ian Andrew
|6.08
|24.
|Credit Valley G&CC
|Mississauga, Ontario
|C.E. Robinson
|5.95
|25.
|Radium Resort (Springs)
|Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia
|Les Furber
|5.83
