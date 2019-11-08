Golfweek's Best top 25 classic Canadian Courses: Banff Springs leads the way

Welcome to the 2019 Golfweek’s Best listing for classic Canadian courses, those built before 1960.

The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.

Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.

Each course is listed with its location, architect(s) and an average ranking from all the Golfweek raters who reviewed it.

Golfweek’s Best top 25 modern Canadian Courses