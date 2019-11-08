Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Golfweek's Best top 25 classic Canadian Courses: Banff Springs leads the way

Courtesy of Fairmont Banff

Golfweek's Best top 25 classic Canadian Courses: Banff Springs leads the way

Golfweek's Best

Golfweek's Best top 25 classic Canadian Courses: Banff Springs leads the way

By November 8, 2019 11:02 am

By: |

Welcome to the 2019 Golfweek’s Best listing for classic Canadian courses, those built before 1960.

The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.

Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.

Each course is listed with its  location, architect(s) and an average ranking from all the Golfweek raters who reviewed it.

Golfweek’s Best top 25 modern Canadian Courses

2019 Rank Course Location Architect(s) Average Rating
1. Fairmont Banff Springs GC Banff, Alberta Stanley Thompson 7.90
2. St. George’s G&CC Etobicoke, Ontario Stanley Thompson 7.89
3. Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge GC Jasper, Alberta Stanley Thompson 7.85
4. Capilano G&CC West Vancouver, British Columbia Stanley Thompson 7.65
5. Hamilton G&CC (West & South) Ancaster, Ontario Harry S. Colt 7.39
6. Westmount G&CC Kitchener, Ontario Stanley Thompson 7.27
7. Royal Montreal GC (Blue) Ile Bizard, Quebec Dick Wilson and Rees Jones 7.22
8. Toronto GC (Colt) Mississauga, Ontario Harry S. Colt and Martin Hawtree 7.19
9. Cape Brenton Highlands Links Ingonish Beach, Nova Scotia Stanley Thompson 7.15
10. Rosedale GC Toronto, Ontario Donald Ross 7.05
11. Scarboro G&CC, Toronto, Ontario A.W. Tillinghast 6.60
12. Victoria GC Victoria, British Columbia A. Vernon Macan and Harvey Combe 6.49
13. Brantford G&CC Brantford, Ontario Nicol Thompson, Stanley Thompson and George Cumming 6.47
14. Weston G&CC Toronto, Ontario Willie Park Jr. 6.43

 
15. Thornhill Club Thornhill, Ontario Stanley Thompson 6.43
16. Essex G&CC LaSalle, Ontario, Donald Ross 6.39
17. Cherry Hill Club Ridgeway, Ontario Walter J. Travis 6.39
18. Mississauga G&CC Mississauga, Ontario, Stanley Thompson and George Cumming 6.32
19. Lookout Point CC Fonthill, Ontario Walter J. Travis 6.31
20. Royal Colwood CG Victoria, British Columbia A. Vernon Macan 6.30
21. Thomas G&CC Union, Ontario Stanley Thompson 6.24
22. Algonquin Resort GC St. Andrews, New Brunswick Donald Ross and Rod Whitman 6.23
23. Maple Downs G&CC Maple, Ontario William Mitchell and Ian Andrew 6.08
24. Credit Valley G&CC Mississauga, Ontario C.E. Robinson 5.95
25. Radium Resort (Springs) Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia Les Furber 5.83

 

, , , , , Golfweek's Best

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home