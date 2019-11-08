Golfweek's Best top 25 modern Canadian Courses: Cabot leads the way

Welcome to the 2019 Golfweek’s Best listing for modern Canadian courses, those built after 1960.
The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.
Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.
Each course is listed with its location, architect(s) and an average ranking from all the Golfweek raters who reviewed it.
Golfweek’s Best top 25 modern Canadian Courses
|2019 Rank
|Course
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Average Rating
|1.
|Cabot Cliffs
|Inverness, Nova Scotia
|Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw
|8.50
|2.
|Cabot Links
|Inverness, Nova Scotia
|Rod Whitman
|7.71
|3.
|Devil’s Paintbrush
|Caledon Village, Ontario
|Dana Fry and Michael Hurdzan
|7.67
|4.
|Sagebrush Golf & Sporting Club
|Quilchena, British Columbia
|Rod Whitman, Richard Zokol, Armen Suny
|7.33
|5.
|Bigwin Island GC
|Baysville, Ontario
|Doug Carrick
|7.24
|6.
|Tobiano GC
|Kamloops, British Columbia
|Thomas McBroom
|7.24
|7.
|Beacon Hall GC
|Aurora, Ontario
|Bob Cupp and Thomas McBroom
|7.22
|8.
|Taboo Resort
|Gravenhurst, Ontario
|Ron Garl and Alan Chudnovsky,
|7.16
|9.
|Memphremagog GC
|Magog, Quebec
|Thomas McBroom
|7.10
|10.
|The National Golf Club of Canada
|Woodbridge, Ontario
|Tom Fazio and George Fazio
|7.01
|11.
|TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (Hoot)
|Caledon, Ontario
|Doug Carrick
|6.96
|12.
|Georgian Bay
|Clarksburg, Ontario
|Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fryand Jason Straka
|6.94
|13.
|Deer Ridge GC
|Kitchener, Ontario
|Thomas McBroom
|6.87
|14.
|Devil’s Pulpit
|Caledon East,Ontario
|Dana Fry and Michael Hurdzan
|6.87
|15.
|Eagles Nest GC
|Maple, Ontario
|Doug Carrick
|6.86
|16.
|London Hunt & CC
|London, Ontario
|Robert Trent Jones Sr. and Rees Jones
|6.83
|17.
|Cobble Beach Golf Links
|Kemble, Ontario
|Doug Carrick
|6.80
|18.
|The Links at Crowbush Cove
|Morell, Prince Edward Island
|Thomas McBroom
|6.75
|19.
|Fox Harb’r Resort
|Wallace, Nova Scotia
|Graham Cooke
|6.75
|20.
|Magna GC
|Aurora, Ontario
|Doug Carrick
|6.72
|21.
|Redtail GC
|Port Stanley, Ontario
|Donald Steel and Tom Mackenzie
|6.67
|22.
|Shaughnessy G&CC
|Vancouver, British Columbia
|A. Vernon Macan
|6.63
|23.
|Deerhurst Resort (Highlands)
|Huntsville, Ontario
|Bob Cupp and Thomas McBroom
|6.61
|24.
|Kananaskis Country GC (Mt. Kidd)
|Kananaskis, Alberta
|Robert Trent Jones Sr.
|6.53
|25.
|Predator Ridge GC (Ridge)
|Vernon, British Columbia
|Doug Carrick
|6.51
Comments