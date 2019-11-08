Golfweek's Best top 25 modern Canadian Courses: Cabot leads the way

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Cabot Cliffs (Courtesy of Cabot Golf)

By November 8, 2019 11:03 am

Welcome to the 2019 Golfweek’s Best listing for modern Canadian courses, those built after 1960.

The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.

Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.

Each course is listed with its  location, architect(s) and an average ranking from all the Golfweek raters who reviewed it.

Golfweek’s Best top 25 modern Canadian Courses

2019 Rank Course Location Architect(s) Average Rating
1. Cabot Cliffs Inverness, Nova Scotia Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw 8.50
2. Cabot Links Inverness, Nova Scotia Rod Whitman 7.71
3. Devil’s Paintbrush Caledon Village, Ontario Dana Fry and Michael Hurdzan 7.67
4. Sagebrush Golf & Sporting Club Quilchena, British Columbia Rod Whitman, Richard Zokol, Armen Suny 7.33
5. Bigwin Island GC Baysville, Ontario Doug Carrick 7.24
6. Tobiano GC Kamloops, British Columbia Thomas McBroom 7.24
7. Beacon Hall GC Aurora, Ontario Bob Cupp and Thomas McBroom 7.22
8. Taboo Resort Gravenhurst, Ontario Ron Garl and Alan Chudnovsky, 7.16
9. Memphremagog GC Magog, Quebec Thomas McBroom 7.10
10. The National Golf Club of Canada Woodbridge, Ontario Tom Fazio and George Fazio 7.01
11. TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (Hoot) Caledon, Ontario Doug Carrick 6.96
12. Georgian Bay Clarksburg, Ontario Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fryand Jason Straka 6.94
13. Deer Ridge GC Kitchener, Ontario Thomas McBroom 6.87
14. Devil’s Pulpit Caledon East,Ontario Dana Fry and Michael Hurdzan 6.87
15. Eagles Nest GC Maple, Ontario Doug Carrick 6.86
16. London Hunt & CC London, Ontario Robert Trent Jones Sr. and Rees Jones 6.83
17. Cobble Beach Golf Links Kemble, Ontario Doug Carrick 6.80
18. The Links at Crowbush Cove Morell, Prince Edward Island Thomas McBroom 6.75
19. Fox Harb’r Resort Wallace, Nova Scotia Graham Cooke 6.75
20. Magna GC Aurora, Ontario Doug Carrick 6.72
21. Redtail GC Port Stanley, Ontario Donald Steel and Tom Mackenzie 6.67
22. Shaughnessy G&CC Vancouver, British Columbia A. Vernon Macan 6.63
23. Deerhurst Resort (Highlands) Huntsville, Ontario Bob Cupp and Thomas McBroom 6.61
24. Kananaskis Country GC (Mt. Kidd) Kananaskis, Alberta Robert Trent Jones Sr. 6.53
25. Predator Ridge GC (Ridge) Vernon, British Columbia Doug Carrick 6.51

 

