Justin Thomas to serve as College GameDay guest picker for Alabama, LSU

Every Saturday of the college football season, fans wonder who will be the guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Justin Thomas will have that honor Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as No. 1 LSU visits No. 2 Alabama.

With no PGA Tour event this week, Thomas teased his free weekend on Twitter Friday afternoon writing, “Well since I’m in Tuscaloosa… Might as well call (College GameDay)! See you guys tomorrow morning for the best game day I’ve ever had from the University of Alabama. Roll tide!!!!!”

Several fans responded to the tweet asking Thomas if he would serve as guest picker for Week 11 of the college football season. Thomas’ response further teased his followers.

“Somebody has to be,” he wrote back.

College GameDay confirmed the news in a tweet three minutes after Thomas’ second tweet.

Well since I’m in Tuscaloosa… Might as well call @CollegeGameDay! See you guys tomorrow morning for the best game day I’ve ever had from @UofAlabama. Roll tide!!!!! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) November 8, 2019

Somebody has to be 😜 https://t.co/p1UBigmDWM — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) November 8, 2019

Thomas, 26, played golf at Alabama as a freshman in 2012 and turned pro in 2013. In his six years as a professional, Thomas has 11 PGA Tour wins including the 2017 PGA Championship.

Thomas’ most recent finish in a Tour event was T-17 at 7 under at the Zozo Championship.

College GameDay begins Saturday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. LSU and Alabama, both unbeaten, kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.