Spirit International 2019 Round 2 livestream from Whispering Pines

The Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship, a world class event featuring the best amateur men and women golfers representing 19 countries, is streaming live Nov. 7-9 on Golfweek.com.

Second-round coverage from Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas, is today from approximately 1-4 p.m. ET. The free, live broadcast can be viewed each day by visiting Golfweek.com/TheSpiritGolf. Full first-round coverage can be viewed here.

Seventy-six competitors spanning six continents, play in a 54-hole four-ball stroke play competition with three concurrent competition categories: international team, men’s team, women’s team. Each country is represented by two women and two men amateur golfers. Gold, silver and bronze commemorative medals are awarded to the top three golfers in each competition.

Representing Team USA is Cole Hammer (Houston, Texas), Andy Ogletree (Little Rock, Miss.), Emilia Migliaccio (Cary, NC), and Kaitlyn Papp (Austin, Texas). Team USA is looking for its sixth overall and fifth consecutive win. Their latest win came in 2015.

Previous Spirit International competitors who now are professionals on the LPGA and PGA TOUR include Jordan Spieth, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, Martin Kaymer, Viktor Hovland, Lexi Thompson, Bronte Law, Lorena Ochoa, Paula Creamer, Brooke Henderson and Maria Fassi. Spirit alumni have gone on to win more than 650 professional events, including 23 major championships.