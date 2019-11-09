Justin Thomas surprises no one with Alabama pick on College GameDay

College GameDay got a golf infusion on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, when PGA Tour player Justin Thomas showed up as the celebrity picker. Wearing what appeared to be an old-school letterman’s sweater prominently featuring the Alabama “A,” the former Crimson Tide golfer interspersed his picks with a few golf anecdotes.

Thomas made an entrance in a souped-up golf cart complete with a roll bar, pulled an iron from the back and set up as if to hit a shot off the pine straw right into the camera lens.

“Is Justin Thomas going to be allowed to play through?” College GameDay host Rece Davis teased by way of introduction.

Thomas joined the ESPN College GameDay set along with Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso. He alternated being simply throwing out a winner when making his picks and giving some reasoning behind his selection.

Interestingly, when it came time to pick the winner of the Iowa-Wisconsin match-up, Thomas revealed that Presidents Cup vice captain Zach Johnson had attempted to exert some influence.

“I got a call from our vice captain Zach Johnson last night who told me if I didn’t take Iowa he might sit me a couple sessions of the Presidents Cup,” Thomas joked.

He took Wisconsin anyway.

When it came time to pick the winner of the LSU-Alabama game, Howard picked LSU, Herbstreit picked Alabama and Thomas, of course, picked Alabama.

Corso did his thing as he made the final prediction, donning the LSU Tiger mascot head to announce he was going with LSU. Tuscaloosa fans unloaded rousing boos, but what did you expect?