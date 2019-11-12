Mayakoba Golf Classic odds, predictions, picks and PGA Tour best bets

The PGA Tour returns to North America this week for the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The course measures 6,987 yards and plays as a par 71 under tournament conditions.

Courtesy of historical data from Fantasy National, the stats best associated with success at this venue are:

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Ball Striking

Opportunities Gained

Greens in Regulation Gained

My model looks at the most recent 36 rounds for each golfer in the field.

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Tee times

Field update: Rickie Fowler withdraws due to sickness

Mayakoba Golf Classic – Tier 1

Odds provided by BetMGM

Viktor Hovland +2000

Hovland, 22, is tied with Jason Day, Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau as the tournament favorite, according to the sportsbooks. He is ranked 97th by the Official World Golf Ranking and is still looking for his first career win after turning pro in the summer. Hovland leads the field in each of the four key stats.

Emiliano Grillo +3300

Grillo is a course horse. He finished 15th last year, T-9 in 2018 and T-10 in 2017. He’s coming off a T-30 in a much stronger field at the Zozo Championship in Japan, and he placed T-26 at The CJ Cup the week before. He ranks second to Hovland in most key stats and shares the lead in SG: Approach.

Mayakoba Golf Classic – Tier 2

Chez Reavie +5000

Reavie participated in all three events the PGA Tour just played in Asia. His best result was a T-46 at The CJ Cup in South Korea. The 33rd-ranked golfer by the OWGR ranks sixth by the stat model and is in the top five of the field in SG: Ball Striking, SG: Approach and Opportunities Gained.

Kyle Stanley +8000

Stanley plummeted down the OWGR last season while missing the cut in 10 of 25 events and picking up just one top-10 finish with a T-8 at the Wells Fargo Championship. He was ranked as high as 26th at the conclusion of the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Mayakoba Golf Classic – Longshots

Charley Hoffman +10000

Hoffman was the 2015 champion at El Camaleon. This number is too great for a winner from just five years ago as a $10 bet returns a $1,000 profit. He hasn’t made the cut in his last four appearances at this event, but he finished T-36 at The CJ Cup and certainly has experience on the course, even with the poor recent results.

Keith Mitchell +12500

Mitchell ranks just 73rd by the stat model, but he’s an excellent value as he has typically been priced much lower than this in more competitive fields. He made the cut here in each of his last two tries.

Odds

Golfer Odds Jason Day 20/1 Matt Kuchar 20/1 Tony Finau 20/1 Viktor Hovland 20/1 Billy Horschel 22/1 Charles Howell III 28/1 Joaquin Niemann 28/1 Abraham Ancer 30/1 Denny McCarthy 33/1 Emiliano Grillo 33/1 Russell Knox 33/1 Scottie Scheffler 33/1 Kevin Kisner 35/1 Aaron Wise 40/1 Cameron Champ 40/1 Harris English 40/1 Keegan Bradley 40/1 Lanto Griffin 40/1 Carlos Ortiz 50/1 Chez Reavie 50/1 Danny Lee 50/1 Dylan Frittelli 50/1 Harold Varner III 50/1 J.T. Poston 50/1 Pat Perez 50/1 Rory Sabbatini 55/1 Brian Gay 60/1 Brian Harman 60/1 Beau Hossler 66/1 Brice Garnett 66/1 Cameron Tringale 66/1 Graeme McDowell 66/1 Harry Higgs 66/1 Kevin Streelman 66/1 Nick Taylor 66/1 Scott Piercy 66/1 Sebastián Muñoz 66/1 Xinjun Zhang 66/1 Bronson Burgoon 80/1 Kevin Stanley 80/1 Mark Hubbard 80/1 Martin Laird 80/1 Ryan Armour 80/1 Scott Harrington 80/1 Si Woo Kim 80/1 Whyndham Clark 80/1 Zach Johnson 80/1 Austin Cook 90/1 Brian Stuard 90/1 Doc Redman 90/1 Kramer Hickok 90/1 Luke List 90/1 Nick Watney 90/1 Sam Ryder 90/1 Vaughn Taylor 90/1 Adam Schenk 100/1 Brendon Todd 100/1 Charley Hoffman 100/1 Fabián Gómez 100/1 Hank Lebioda 100/1 Jhonattan Vegas 100/1 Matt Jones 100/1 Roger Sloan 100/1 Scott Stallings 100/1 Straka Straka 100/1 Shawn Stefani 100/1 Talor Gooch 100/1 Aaron Baddeley 125/1 Adam Long 125/1 Bo Hoag 125/1 Brandon Wu 125/1 Brendan Steele 125/1 C.T. Pan 125/1 Calum Hill 125/1 David Hearn 125/1 J.J. Spaun 125/1 James Hahn 125/1 Jiel Dahmen 125/1 Keith Mitchell 125/1 Kevin Chappell 125/1 Maverick McNealy 125/1 Patton Kizzire 125/1 Peter Malnati 125/1 Robert Streb 125/1 Tyler Duncan 125/1 Andrew Landry 150/1 Henrik Norlander 150/1 Jason Dufner 150/1 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150/1 Luke Donald 150/1 Patrick Rodgers 150/1 Robby Shelton 150/1 Scott Brown 150/1 Wes Roach 150/1 Zac Blair 150/1 Kristoffer Ventura 175/1 Chris Kirk 200/1 Hudson Swafford 200/1 Mac Hughes 200/1 Matthew NeSmith 200/1 Rafael Campos 200/1 Rhein Gibson 200/1 Roberto Diaz 200/1 Rylan Brehm 200/1 Chis Baker 250/1 Chris Stroud 250/1 Graham DeLaet 250/1 José de Jesús Rodriguez 250/1 Michael Gligic 250/1 Sebastian Cappelen 250/1 Ben Martin 300/1 Ben Taylor 300/1 Chase Seiffert 300/1 Jim Herman 300/1 Mark Anderson 300/1 Satoshi Kodaira 300/1 Nelson Ledesma 400/1 Sebastián Vazquez 400/1 Will Gordon 400/1 Bo Van Pelt 500/1 D.A. Points 500/1 Davis Love III 500/1 Kevin Stadler 500/1 Michael Kim 500/1 Alvaro Ortiz 1000/1 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 2500/1

