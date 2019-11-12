Presidents Cup: Golf equipment that will be used by the American team

With Tiger Woods having announced his captain’s picks (including himself), we now know the 12 members of the U.S. Presidents Cup team that will face the International squad Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. Below is a list of the U.S. players and the equipment they are expected to use.

Patrick Cantlay

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70TX shaft

HYBRID: Titleist 816 H2 (21 degrees), with Mitsubishi CK Pro Blue 90 X shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (54 degrees bent to 53, 56 degrees bent to 57, 60 degrees bent to 61), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport GSS prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet