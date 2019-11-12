Sergio Garcia, family announce gender of new baby in golf-themed reveal

It’s a boy.

Sergio and Angela Garcia are expecting their second child in April 2020 and revealed on Instagram Tuesday they’re expecting a boy.

“We are so excited to announce the newest member of the Garcia Family will be arriving in April 2020! And it’s a boy!” Angela wrote on Instagram.

Along with the announcement, Angela posted two Boomerang videos from the couple’s gender reveal.

The first Boomerang is of the moment couple discovered they would have a boy at their golf-themed gender reveal. Sergio smacks the gender reveal golf ball and a cloud of blue dust puffs into the air. The second shows Sergio dancing and celebrating the couple will welcome a son this spring.

The couple already has one daughter, Azalea Adele Garcia, whom they welcomed in March 2018.