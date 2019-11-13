Albane Valenzuela opts to leave Stanford golf to live out LPGA dream

Albane Valenzuela will turn professional and forgo her final semester of eligibility at Stanford. The 21-year-old Swiss player made the announcement on social media.

“The decision to pursue professional golf is not abandoning what I was fortunate enough to experience at Stanford University,” wrote Valenzuela. “Instead, it is precisely what I have learned at Stanford in the past three years that have convinced me to embrace this moment.”

Valenzuela was one of two Stanford seniors to earn LPGA status for the 2020 season at the recent Q-Series. While Valenzuela tied for sixth, teammate Andrea Lee took a share of 30th. Lee, who was recently the top-ranked amateur in the world, has yet to announce her decision.

Stanford is currently ranked fifth by Golfweek.

Stanford’s Albane Valenzuela celebrates with her father after earning her LPGA card for 2020. She’ll have tremendous status. pic.twitter.com/4YlhvX0HjJ — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) November 2, 2019

Valenzuela will graduate with a degree in political science in June and walk alongside her classmates. The two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur finalist is currently No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Valenzuela represented Switzerland in the 2016 Olympics, finishing 21st. She has made the cut in numerous LPGA majors, recently earning low-amateur honors at the Evian Championship.

“My decision to leave the Stanford golf team has been one the most difficult I have had to make in my career,” said Valenzuela in her statement. “Stanford has been the greatest gift I have ever received as it has taught me lessons that go beyond the classroom and pitch.”

As a junior, Valenzuela was named the Pac-12 Women’s Golfer of the Year, the first in program history.

Of the five college players who teed it up at Q-Series, Valenzuela is the fourth to turn professional. She joins USC’s Jennifer Chang, Frida Kinhult of Florida State and Florida’s Sierra Brooks.

Last year the LPGA introduced the option to defer LPGA status to June so that players could participate in the postseason and still keep their cards. Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi were the first to choose that route. So far, no one has followed suit.