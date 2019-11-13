College golf signing day: Class of 2020 men's signees

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
American Junior Golf Association

Amateur

By November 13, 2019 10:09 am

The next wave of college golfers is coming, and now it’s official.

Junior golfers around the country will be signing their national letters of intent beginning Nov. 13, and Golfweek will record the signings here as they come in.

To share a signing or a signing photo with Golfweek, please email Adam Woodard at adwoodard@golfweek.com or Julie Williams at jwilliams@golfweek.com. To be listed below, it is important to include the player’s full name, hometown and state, college and photo credit if applicable.

Follow us on Twitter for updates throughout the day: @GolfweekJuniors | @AdamWoodard | @Golfweek_Jules | @Golfweek_Ringler

Baylor

Trey Bosco, Austin, Texas
Luke Morgan, Guthrie, Okla.

Florida

Ryan Hart, Naples, Fla.
Joe Pagdin, Sheffield, England

North Carolina

Peter Fountain, Raleigh, N.C.

Ohio State

Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio

Oklahoma

Ben Lorenz, Peoria, Arizona

SMU

Nathan Petronzio, Bee Cave, Texas

Troy

Jarrod Johnson, Tucson, Arizona

