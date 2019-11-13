College golf signing day: Class of 2020 men's signees

The next wave of college golfers is coming, and now it’s official.

Junior golfers around the country will be signing their national letters of intent beginning Nov. 13, and Golfweek will record the signings here as they come in.

To share a signing or a signing photo with Golfweek, please email Adam Woodard at adwoodard@golfweek.com or Julie Williams at jwilliams@golfweek.com. To be listed below, it is important to include the player’s full name, hometown and state, college and photo credit if applicable.

Baylor

Trey Bosco, Austin, Texas

Luke Morgan, Guthrie, Okla.

Florida

Ryan Hart, Naples, Fla.

Joe Pagdin, Sheffield, England

"It's always been a dream to play for the Gators and to finally live it is unbelievable." Welcome to #GatorNation, Ryan 🐊#GoGators pic.twitter.com/V1580Jyn8v — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) November 13, 2019

North Carolina

Peter Fountain, Raleigh, N.C.

Ohio State

Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio

Our first signee of the day is the 2019 AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year, Maxwell Moldovan! He is a local product from Uniontown, Ohio who has won two OHSAA DI State Championships. Welcome to the family, Maxwell! 🌰🖋️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/vqLoNnRx6c — Ohio State Mens Golf (@OhioStateMGOLF) November 13, 2019

Oklahoma

Ben Lorenz, Peoria, Arizona

SMU

Nathan Petronzio, Bee Cave, Texas

Troy

Jarrod Johnson, Tucson, Arizona