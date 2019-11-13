College golf signing day: Class of 2020 men's signees

The next wave of college golfers is coming, and now it’s official.
Junior golfers around the country will be signing their national letters of intent beginning Nov. 13, and Golfweek will record the signings here as they come in.
To share a signing or a signing photo with Golfweek, please email Adam Woodard at adwoodard@golfweek.com or Julie Williams at jwilliams@golfweek.com. To be listed below, it is important to include the player’s full name, hometown and state, college and photo credit if applicable.
Follow us on Twitter for updates throughout the day: @GolfweekJuniors | @AdamWoodard | @Golfweek_Jules | @Golfweek_Ringler
Baylor
Trey Bosco, Austin, Texas
Luke Morgan, Guthrie, Okla.
Florida
Ryan Hart, Naples, Fla.
Joe Pagdin, Sheffield, England
North Carolina
Peter Fountain, Raleigh, N.C.
Ohio State
Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio
Oklahoma
Ben Lorenz, Peoria, Arizona
SMU
Nathan Petronzio, Bee Cave, Texas
Troy
Jarrod Johnson, Tucson, Arizona
Comments