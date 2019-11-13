Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
College golf signing day: Class of 2020 women's signees

Amateur

By November 13, 2019 10:16 am

The next wave of college golfers is coming, and now it’s official.

Junior golfers around the country will be signing their national letters of intent beginning Nov. 13, and Golfweek will record the signings here as they come in.

To share a signing or a signing photo with Golfweek, please email Adam Woodard at adwoodard@golfweek.com or Julie Williams at jwilliams@golfweek.com. To be listed below, it is important to include the player’s full name, hometown and state, college and photo credit if applicable.

Alabama

Michaela Morard, Huntsville, Alabama

Arizona State

Ashley Menne, Surprise, Arizona
Breyana Matthews, Scottsdale, Arizona

Baylor

Hannah Karg, Hamburg, Germany

Florida State

Taylor Roberts, Parkland, Florida

North Dakota State

Leah Skaar, Gold Canyon, Arizona

