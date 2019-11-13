Eamon's Corner: Let's not pretend Mayakoba caddie drama didn't happen

The 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic was won by Matt Kuchar, who also emerged as the biggest loser of the week.

We all remember Cheapskate-Gate, where it was revealed that Kuchar paid only a paltry percentage of his winner’s check to David ‘El Tucan’ Ortiz, the local caddie he used that week.

Kuchar’s once-pristine reputation was spit-roasted on social media. The whole thing was a master class in how to botch a public-relations crisis.

But let’s hope that everyone doesn’t just pretend that last year’s drama didn’t happen.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see the latest edition of Eamon’s Corner.