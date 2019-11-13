Tiger Woods completes Hero World Challenge field with Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson

“See you boys in the Bahamas.”
That’s what Tiger Woods had to say Wednesday morning on Twitter to Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson, his final two additions to the 18-player field for the Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, Dec. 4-7.
Spieth will finish his year at the Hero after not being selected by Woods with one of his four captain’s picks for the 2019 Presidents Cup, held the following week at Australia’s Royal Melbourne. The Hero will be a Wednesday-Saturday event in order to accommodate players’ travel for the Presidents Cup.
The now-complete field for the Hero features eight of the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Here’s the full list of who’s confirmed (OWGR in parentheses).
- Dustin Johnson (3), USA
- Justin Thomas (4), USA
- Jon Rahm (5), Spain – 2018 champion
- Patrick Cantlay (6), USA
- Tiger Woods (7), USA – Tournament host, five-time champion
- Justin Rose (8), England
- Xander Schauffele (9), USA
- Bryson DeChambeau (10), USA
- Webb Simpson (11), USA
- Gary Woodland (14), USA
- Patrick Reed (15), USA
- Tony Finau (16), USA
- Rickie Fowler (21), USA – 2017 champion
- Matt Kuchar (22), USA
- Kevin Kisner (35), USA
- Bubba Watson (38), USA – 2015 champion
- Henrik Stenson (40), Sweden
- Jordan Spieth (43), USA – 2014 champion
The tournament will benefit not only Woods’ TGR Foundation, but also the ONE Bahamas Fund, which was founded by Woods, NEXUS Luxury Collection and members of the Albany community following Hurricane Dorian. The group pledged $6 million towards the rebuilding of the Bahamas with a dollar-for-dollar match in hopes of raising $12 million to help those affected by the hurricane. Justin Timberlake helped begin the efforts in September.
The event will be broadcast on Golf Channel during all four rounds and will air on NBC during Saturday’s final round.
Comments