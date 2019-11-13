Tiger Woods completes Hero World Challenge field with Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson

“See you boys in the Bahamas.”

That’s what Tiger Woods had to say Wednesday morning on Twitter to Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson, his final two additions to the 18-player field for the Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, Dec. 4-7.

Spieth will finish his year at the Hero after not being selected by Woods with one of his four captain’s picks for the 2019 Presidents Cup, held the following week at Australia’s Royal Melbourne. The Hero will be a Wednesday-Saturday event in order to accommodate players’ travel for the Presidents Cup.

The now-complete field for the Hero features eight of the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Here’s the full list of who’s confirmed (OWGR in parentheses).

Dustin Johnson (3), USA

Justin Thomas (4), USA

Jon Rahm (5), Spain – 2018 champion

Patrick Cantlay (6), USA

Tiger Woods (7), USA – Tournament host, five-time champion

Justin Rose (8), England

Xander Schauffele (9), USA

Bryson DeChambeau (10), USA

Webb Simpson (11), USA

Gary Woodland (14), USA

Patrick Reed (15), USA

Tony Finau (16), USA

Rickie Fowler (21), USA – 2017 champion

Matt Kuchar (22), USA

Kevin Kisner (35), USA

Bubba Watson (38), USA – 2015 champion

Henrik Stenson (40), Sweden

Jordan Spieth (43), USA – 2014 champion

The tournament will benefit not only Woods’ TGR Foundation, but also the ONE Bahamas Fund, which was founded by Woods, NEXUS Luxury Collection and members of the Albany community following Hurricane Dorian. The group pledged $6 million towards the rebuilding of the Bahamas with a dollar-for-dollar match in hopes of raising $12 million to help those affected by the hurricane. Justin Timberlake helped begin the efforts in September.

The event will be broadcast on Golf Channel during all four rounds and will air on NBC during Saturday’s final round.